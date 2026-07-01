



The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) TEJAS MK-1A is preparing to conduct trials of a twin-configuration launcher for the Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM).





This development marks a significant step in expanding the fighter’s close-combat arsenal, as the new launcher will allow two missiles to be mounted on a single pylon, thereby doubling the available firepower in dogfight scenarios.





The twin adapter system, designed by HAL, is set to be tested on the outboard wing station of the TEJAS MK-1A. Engineers have worked to ensure that the launcher can withstand the stresses of high-g manoeuvres while maintaining aerodynamic stability.





Each ASRAAM weighs around 88 kilograms, and the dual configuration will impose a combined load exceeding 300 kilograms, requiring careful structural reinforcement and flight control harmonisation.





The upcoming trials will focus on validating mechanical fit, electrical interfaces, and avionics integration. Engineers will assess missile separation safety, firing reliability, and compatibility with the TEJAS’ Open Mission Computer, radar systems, and Helmet Mounted Display and Sight (HMDS). These tests are critical to ensuring that the aircraft can safely and effectively deploy the twin ASRAAM configuration under operational conditions.





The ASRAAM, produced by MBDA, is known for its speed of over Mach 3, high agility, and off-bore-sight targeting capability. By enabling two missiles per pylon, the TEJAS MK-1A will be able to carry a larger missile load without sacrificing other hard-points reserved for beyond-visual-range weapons such as the ASTRA MK-1, or for external fuel tanks and pods. This flexibility will allow pilots to adapt their load-outs to mission requirements while retaining strong close-combat readiness.





The trials are expected to pave the way for eventual operational clearance of the twin launcher system. Once validated, the Indian Air Force will benefit from enhanced squadron-level combat endurance, enabling TEJAS units to engage multiple adversaries in succession and sustain longer aerial engagements. This capability will be particularly valuable as the IAF seeks to strengthen its fighter fleet amidst squadron shortages.





The integration of the twin ASRAAM launcher underscores the growing maturity of India’s indigenous fighter programme.





HAL and ADA are demonstrating the ability to deliver advanced weapons integration solutions tailored to the TEJAS platform, reinforcing confidence in India’s defence modernisation drive.





The forthcoming trials will be closely watched as a milestone in the TEJAS MK-1A’s evolution into a more versatile and combat-ready aircraft.





Agencies







