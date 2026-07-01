



Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos has signed a landmark memorandum of understanding with Finnish Earth observation company ICEYE to jointly build, launch and operate Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites from India.





This partnership is designed to create sovereign satellite intelligence capabilities for India, combining ICEYE’s proven SAR technology with Agnikul’s indigenous responsive launch systems.





Agnikul Cosmos, headquartered in Chennai, is India’s private full-stack space transportation company known for its small satellite launch vehicle Agnibaan. ICEYE, based in Finland, operates the world’s largest SAR satellite constellation with more than seventy satellites already in orbit. The agreement was signed at Bharat Innovates in Nice, France, underscoring the international significance of the collaboration.





The partnership will explore establishing satellite manufacturing capabilities in India. ICEYE intends to leverage India as a strategic Asia-Pacific manufacturing hub, while Agnikul will provide responsive launch services using its rockets powered by single-piece 3D-printed engines.





This combination is expected to reduce deployment timelines dramatically, enabling sovereign constellations to be built and launched entirely from Indian soil.





SAR satellites differ from conventional optical imaging systems by using radar waves, which allow them to capture high-resolution images regardless of cloud cover, weather conditions or time of day. This makes them invaluable for disaster management, border surveillance, maritime monitoring, environmental studies and national security. By combining SAR data with other imaging technologies, richer and more precise earth observation capabilities can be achieved.





Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder and CEO of Agnikul Cosmos, emphasised that until now private satellite projects in India relied heavily on foreign technology and overseas launch schedules. He stated that applications such as disaster response, sensitive area monitoring and national security are national priorities, and India deserves sovereign capabilities to support them.





Moin SPM, Co-founder and COO of Agnikul Cosmos, explained that the collaboration is not limited to a single mission but is designed to create a repeatable model. By integrating manufacturing, launch and operational capabilities under one ecosystem, the companies aim to support long-term deployment programmes for customers in India and abroad.





ICEYE’s Co-founder and CEO Rafał Modrzewski highlighted India’s importance as a market, noting that demand for sovereign intelligence capabilities is growing globally. He stressed that partnerships built around speed, reliability and long-term execution are increasingly vital, and this is precisely what ICEYE seeks to build with Agnikul.





The collaboration adds ICEYE to Agnikul’s growing portfolio of international partnerships spanning India, the Middle East and Australia. For ICEYE, India offers a resilient manufacturing base to serve both domestic and global markets.





The company has already delivered sovereign SAR constellations to seven European governments, including Poland, Sweden and Germany, with Poland’s system deployed in less than twelve months after contract signing.





This agreement comes at a time when India’s space economy is projected to grow from its current valuation of around eight to nine billion dollars to forty to forty-five billion dollars within the next decade. The Agnikul–ICEYE partnership is expected to play a pivotal role in this expansion, positioning India as a global hub for advanced satellite manufacturing and responsive launch services.





Agencies







