



The Defence Acquisition Council has cleared military procurement proposals worth ₹52,000 crore, marking a significant step in India’s ongoing defence modernisation drive.





This session was notable as it was the first DAC meeting attended by the new Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, and Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, underscoring the importance of the decisions taken.





Several of the approved proposals focus on enhancing the armed forces’ ability to deploy unmanned aerial systems and counter-drone measures.





This emphasis follows lessons from Operation Sindoor conducted a year ago in South East Asia, which witnessed extensive use of drones and counter-drone systems for the first time in the region.





For the Indian Army, approvals include the acquisition of the Akash Tarang electronic warfare system designed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles.





This system will provide effective anti-UAV protection to army formations. The Army will also induct the medium-range surface-to-air missile weapon system, very short-range air defence systems, active protection systems for tanks, and jet-based kamikaze drones. Together, these systems will strengthen layered air defence and battlefield survivability.





A key indigenous approval was granted for the man portable anti-tank guided missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. Under the plan, the Army will receive 100 launchers, 2,300 missiles, and five simulators.





This will significantly enhance infantry troops’ ability to counter mechanised threats posed by adversaries, while reinforcing India’s commitment to indigenously designed and manufactured systems.





For the Indian Air Force, the DAC has approved procurement of fixed-wing high-altitude pseudo satellites. These long-endurance unmanned aircraft, capable of flying in the stratosphere, will provide persistent intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, telecommunication, and remote sensing.





Their deployment will greatly expand the IAF’s ability to maintain continuous situational awareness over vast areas.





The Indian Navy has also received approvals for critical systems. These include the multi-influence ground mine, which will deny manoeuvre freedom to adversaries, and the naval shipborne unmanned aerial system equipped with advanced sensors to enhance maritime situational awareness.





Additionally, clearance has been given to establish a land-based testing facility for electric propulsion systems.





This facility will meet testing requirements for motors and associated propulsion systems, supporting the Navy’s transition towards advanced and sustainable propulsion technologies.





The scale and scope of these approvals highlight India’s determination to strengthen its defence posture across land, air, and sea domains.





By focusing on unmanned systems, counter-drone technologies, indigenous missile programmes, and advanced naval capabilities, the DAC has reinforced the trajectory of India’s military modernisation and self-reliance in defence production.





Agencies







