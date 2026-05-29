



Bhargavastra, developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, is India’s first indigenous micro-missile counter-drone system, designed to neutralise hostile drones, loitering munitions, and swarm attacks at low cost.





Following successful trials at Odisha’s Gopalpur firing range, the system has entered final trials and is expected to significantly bolster India’s counter-drone warfare capabilities.





Bhargavastra represents a major leap in India’s indigenous defence innovation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The system combines unguided micro-rockets and guided micro-missiles to provide a layered defence against aerial threats.





The unguided rockets form the first layer, saturating the airspace to destroy drone swarms within a wide radius, while the guided micro-missiles deliver precision strikes against evasive or high-value targets. This dual-layered approach ensures both cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency.





The system can detect drones from over 6–10 kilometres away, including objects as small as 0.01 m², and intercept targets up to 2.5 kilometres. Such capability is particularly valuable in high-altitude areas, where traditional air defence systems face limitations.





Trials at Gopalpur demonstrated both single launches and salvo firing, with the system capable of launching multiple rockets within seconds, showcasing its rapid-response potential.





Bhargavastra’s design is based on lessons learned from recent conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where loitering munitions and swarm drones played decisive roles.





Recognising the growing threat posed by weaponised UAVs, Solar Defence initiated the project without a formal request from the armed forces, underscoring its proactive approach to national security. The system is mounted on road-mobile all-terrain vehicles and can also be deployed on naval platforms, ensuring flexibility across diverse operational environments.





Every component of Bhargavastra, from strike mechanisms to detection sensors, has been developed indigenously. Its open architecture allows integration of multiple sensor systems, including radar, electro-optical, and radio frequency receivers, enabling customised layered defence for specific missions. This adaptability makes it suitable for protecting borders, strategic assets, and high-security zones against evolving aerial threats.





The system’s affordability is one of its defining strengths. By using micro-missiles instead of expensive surface-to-air missiles, Bhargavastra provides a low-cost solution to counter low-cost drone threats.





This bridges a critical gap in India’s air defence preparedness, offering protection against drones that cannot be jammed or spoofed. The Indian Army has already shown keen interest, and the Indian Air Force is also evaluating its potential, reflecting its joint-service utility.





Bhargavastra is not only a domestic solution but also has export potential, with Solar Defence planning to offer the system to international customers. Its uniqueness as the world’s first guided micro-missile counter-drone system positions India as a pioneer in this domain, enhancing both national security and global defence credibility.





The successful trials mark a turning point in India’s counter-drone doctrine. With adversaries increasingly deploying UAVs and loitering munitions, Bhargavastra provides a scalable, indigenous, and cost-effective shield against such threats.





Its entry into final trials signals imminent induction into India’s defence arsenal, strengthening the country’s ability to safeguard its skies against modern aerial warfare.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







