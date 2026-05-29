



Vadodara-based defence startup Svaayatt Systems has successfully field tested its SGV-500 Scorpion unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) with the Indian Army, marking a significant milestone in India’s indigenous combat robotics program.





The trials validated its weapon integration, mobility, and remote precision engagement capabilities, positioning it as a frontline support system for future battlefield deployments.





The SGV-500 Scorpion is a compact, tracked unmanned ground platform designed for multi-terrain operations.





Developed by Svaayatt Systems in Vadodara, Gujarat, the UGV has been engineered to meet modern battlefield requirements, including surveillance, fire support, perimeter defence, and direct engagement of enemy infantry and light vehicles.





The system reflects India’s push towards self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing dependence on imported combat robotics.





The field trials conducted with the Indian Army focused on validating weapon integration and operational reliability. The SGV-500 demonstrated live firing capabilities with integrated light machine guns and grenade launchers, achieving rapid target acquisition and engagement timelines of under three seconds.





Its accuracy closely matched the inherent performance of the mounted weapons, proving its ability to deliver precise firepower remotely. This capability is critical in reducing risk to soldiers during high-intensity combat scenarios.





Mobility was another key aspect of the trials. The SGV-500 successfully traversed rugged terrain, climbed steep gradients, and sustained operations over extended distances. It demonstrated cross-country endurance of over 40 kilometres without recharge, while maintaining speeds of up to 30 kilometres per hour.





Its tracked configuration and compact dimensions allow effective deployment in confined urban environments and narrow passages, making it suitable for asymmetric warfare and counter-insurgency operations.





The UGV weighs approximately 500 kilograms and features significant armour coverage across its structure, enhancing survivability in combat zones. It offers a remote control range of up to 10 kilometres under line-of-sight conditions, which can be extended using relay systems such as drones.





This ensures operational flexibility in contested environments where communication reliability is often compromised.





One of the standout features of the SGV-500 is its immersive control interface, designed to provide operators with real-time situational awareness. The system integrates advanced communication modules to ensure resilience in GPS-denied and electronic warfare conditions. This makes it highly effective in modern battlefields where adversaries employ jamming and spoofing technologies.





The successful trials underscore the Indian Army’s increasing reliance on indigenous unmanned systems to enhance combat effectiveness. By deploying the SGV-500, the Army gains a versatile robotic platform capable of performing high-risk missions without endangering personnel. The system’s adaptability across surveillance, fire support, and direct combat roles makes it a force multiplier in both conventional and unconventional warfare.





Svaayatt Systems’ achievement highlights the growing strength of India’s defence start-up ecosystem. The company’s work aligns with national priorities to fast-track indigenous solutions and strengthen the domestic defence industrial base. The SGV-500 Scorpion is now poised for operational induction, offering the Army a reliable, cost-effective, and technologically advanced unmanned ground combat system.





Agencies







