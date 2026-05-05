



Bangladesh’s junior foreign minister Shama Obaed Islam has clarified that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the West Bengal assembly elections will not alter Dhaka’s foreign policy towards India.





Speaking to reporters, she emphasised that foreign policy is shaped by national interests and reiterated that Bangladesh’s guiding principle remains “Bangladesh First.” She stressed that changes in government in neighbouring countries do not affect this stance.





Responding to questions about the BJP’s massive lead in West Bengal, Islam underlined that the matter is entirely internal to India and concerns its democratic processes.





She noted that Bangladesh, having recently established a democratic political government through free elections, continues to uphold democracy at home and wishes for democratic governance to flourish across the region, including in India.





She also remarked that the opposition BNP should not adopt any position on India’s elections, as they are strictly India’s domestic affair.





In her comments, Islam expressed hope that India would soon reopen tourist visas for Bangladeshi citizens. She explained that while essential medical visas and urgent categories continue to be issued, discussions between Dhaka and New Delhi have indicated that tourist visas may be reinstated in the near future.





She highlighted that this would be a welcome development for people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.





Turning to bilateral water-sharing arrangements, Islam addressed the impending expiry of the Ganga Agreement later this year. She conveyed optimism that discussions with India are already underway and assured that Bangladesh’s Ministry of Water Resources will actively engage with its Indian counterparts to work towards a renewed understanding. She expressed confidence that progress would be made on this front.





Her remarks reflect Dhaka’s consistent position of maintaining stable and pragmatic relations with India, irrespective of political developments within Indian states.





By reaffirming Bangladesh’s independent foreign policy priorities, she sought to dispel speculation that electoral outcomes in West Bengal could influence bilateral ties.





The emphasis on democracy, visa facilitation, and water cooperation underscores Bangladesh’s focus on strengthening both political and developmental dimensions of its relationship with India.





ANI







