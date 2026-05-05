



The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for conducting 11 operations across Balochistan between 25 April and 3 May, asserting that 11 personnel from what it described as “occupying forces” were killed and three Military Intelligence officials were captured.





In a statement issued by spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the group said its attacks targeted Pakistani army personnel, vehicles transporting minerals, and “local collaborators”.





Four of the operations reportedly involved remote-controlled improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which the BLA claimed inflicted significant personnel and material losses.





The group also acknowledged its own casualties, stating that three of its fighters were killed on 24 April during clashes in Taarez, Nushki.





On 25 April in Dasht, Mastung, the BLA claimed to have detained three Military Intelligence personnel disguised as civilians, alleging that tracking devices were recovered from them and that investigations were ongoing.





The following day, its fighters blocked the Panjgur–Chedgi main road for several hours, puncturing the tyres of 12 trailers before releasing the drivers with warnings. A similar blockade was repeated on 27 April, with tyres of 11 more trailers punctured and drivers released after what the group described as a “final warning”.





On 28 April, the BLA said it carried out a hand grenade attack on accommodation quarters of a construction company in Dalbandin, injuring five individuals. In Parom, Panjgur, its fighters reportedly attacked army personnel at Gomaazi as they arrived to escort convoys, claiming two were killed.





The following day, 29 April, the group stated it fired grenade rounds at the central army camp in Kalat city, alleging both personnel and material losses. On 1 May, BLA fighters claimed to have seized weapons and a motorcycle after taking control of a lease site in Chalgazi, Dalbandin.





On 2 May, the group said it targeted an army vehicle with a remote-controlled IED in Chedgi, Panjgur, claiming five personnel were killed and two seriously injured. Another IED attack was reported in Shadi Kaur, Pasni, where the BLA alleged four personnel were killed and four injured.





In Loni, Dukki, the group claimed to have targeted an armed militia guarding mineral transport vehicles, injuring two personnel in an IED explosion.





On 3 May, the BLA said it carried out another IED attack in Al-Mark, Kharan, targeting an army Bomb Disposal Squad during clearance operations, claiming three personnel were injured.





The BLA reiterated its acceptance of responsibility for all these operations and declared that such attacks would continue “with the same intensity” until what it calls the “liberation of the motherland”.





The group’s statement underscores its ongoing campaign against Pakistani security forces and infrastructure, while also highlighting its willingness to escalate operations across multiple districts simultaneously. The claims, if verified, reflect a significant surge in insurgent activity in Balochistan, adding to the already volatile security environment in the province.





ANI







