



India’s space PSU NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) is on the cusp of a historic leadership change, with a senior Boeing India executive emerging as the front-runner for the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) post.





If confirmed, this will mark the first time a private sector professional leads ISRO’s commercial arm, breaking a decades-long tradition of Department of Space insiders heading such entities.





The selection process for the NSIL CMD role has reached its final stage, with sources confirming that a formal order is expected soon. The candidate in question currently holds a senior position at Boeing India and has previously worked with Airbus, bringing extensive international aerospace experience.





Before moving into the private sector, he also served with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), giving him a career that spans both research and development as well as business operations. This blend of public and private sector expertise is seen as a strong asset for NSIL’s evolving role in India’s space ecosystem.





Since its incorporation in March 2019, NSIL has always been headed by ISRO insiders, including Suma Devaki Ram, G Narayanan, Radhakrishnan D, and M Mohan, either on deputation or through formal appointment.





Its predecessor, Antrix Corporation, established in September 1992 as the Department of Space’s first commercial arm, also followed the same pattern, with leadership drawn exclusively from within the department. Antrix is now nearly defunct, leaving NSIL as the primary commercial interface for ISRO’s operations.





The Department of Space had issued a vacancy circular on 11 August 2025, inviting applications for the CMD post with a deadline of 11 September 2025. Notably, the eligibility criteria explicitly opened the position to candidates from the private sector, alongside those from the central government, armed forces, All India Services, central public sector enterprises, and state PSUs.





This marked a deliberate shift in recruitment policy, signalling the government’s intent to integrate private industry leadership into strategic space operations.





The Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) has shortlisted at least five candidates, including a few Department of Space insiders. However, the Boeing executive has emerged as the leading contender, with his diverse background in aerospace and defence seen as aligning with NSIL’s expanding mandate.





The CMD position has remained vacant since March 2026, following the superannuation of M Mohan. The appointment of a private sector leader would therefore represent a significant milestone, making him the first outsider to head an operational wing of the Department of Space directly involved in space-related activities.





This is not the first attempt by the Department of Space to bring in private industry leadership. In January 2022, the CMD post was opened to private sector applicants for the first time, though the committee eventually selected Radhakrishnan D, who was then serving as interim head. The current move, however, appears set to break precedent, with the Boeing executive poised to take charge.





It is worth noting that while Pawan Goenka was the first non-Department of Space person to head a wing under the department, his role was at IN-SPACe, which functions as a regulator and promoter rather than an operational entity.





The appointment of a private sector CMD at NSIL would therefore be unprecedented, underscoring the government’s confidence in industry leadership to drive commercial space operations.





This development comes at a time when NSIL is playing a critical role in India’s space commercialisation efforts, including satellite launches, bandwidth leasing, and partnerships with private firms.





The appointment of a leader with global aerospace experience could accelerate NSIL’s integration into international markets and strengthen India’s position in the global space economy.





Agencies







