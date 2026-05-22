



India’s Chandrayaan‑3 mission has been awarded the prestigious 2026 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Goddard Astronautics Award in Washington DC, recognising its historic soft landing near the Moon’s south pole and its vital contributions to future lunar exploration.





The honour underscores India’s growing stature in global space science and highlights deepening India‑US collaboration in astronautics.





India’s Chandrayaan‑3 lunar mission has been formally recognised with the 2026 Goddard Astronautics Award, the highest distinction conferred by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).





The award ceremony took place on 21 May at the AIAA ASCEND 2026 Conference in Washington DC. India’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Vinay Kwatra, accepted the award on behalf of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





Chandrayaan‑3 made history on 23 August 2023 by becoming the first spacecraft to achieve a soft landing near the Moon’s south pole. This region is of immense scientific and strategic importance, with permanently shadowed craters believed to contain water ice and other resources critical for sustaining long‑duration human missions.





The mission delivered crucial data confirming the presence of key chemical elements in the lunar south polar soil, strengthening prospects for local resource utilisation and manufacturing operations on the lunar surface.





The award citation praised ISRO for its ground breaking landing and for advancing humanity’s understanding of the Moon. It noted that Chandrayaan‑3’s achievements will support future human exploration and deepen scientific knowledge of the lunar environment.





The mission also demonstrated India’s growing expertise in precision navigation, autonomous landing systems, and deep‑space exploration technologies, positioning the country among the world’s leading spacefaring nations.





In his remarks, Ambassador Kwatra highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Space Vision 2047, which sets out India’s roadmap for deep space exploration, human spaceflight, and the rapid expansion of its commercial space sector.





He emphasised the importance of stronger collaboration between governments, industries, and research institutions in India and the United States, underscoring the deepening partnership between the two nations in space exploration.





The Goddard Astronautics Award, endowed by Mrs Goddard in memory of her husband Robert H. Goddard, honours notable achievements in astronautics. Robert Goddard is widely regarded as the pioneer of modern rocketry, whose early liquid rocket engine launches laid the foundation for space exploration.





The award took its current form in 1975, when the AIAA broadened its scope beyond propulsion and energy conversion to encompass wider contributions to astronautics. Previous recipients include leading figures and organisations such as Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin and NASA engineers who advanced human spaceflight programs.





By receiving this award, ISRO joins an elite group of global innovators recognised for shaping the future of astronautics. The recognition not only celebrates India’s scientific and engineering excellence but also signals the country’s growing role in international space partnerships.





Chandrayaan‑3’s success has become a defining moment for India’s space programme, inspiring confidence in its upcoming missions, including human spaceflight under the Gaganyaan programme and ambitious planetary exploration projects.





ANI







