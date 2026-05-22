



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the government will launch a "smart border" project within the next year to secure the 6,000‑kilometre stretch along the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders.





He emphasised that the initiative aims to make these frontiers impenetrable and ensure that attempts to alter the demographic composition of the region are thwarted.





The announcement was made during the annual Rustamji Memorial lecture hosted by the Border Security Force in New Delhi, commemorating K F Rustamji, the first director general of the BSF after its establishment in 1965.





Shah assured BSF personnel that the project would be launched in the 60th year of the force’s raising, underscoring the government’s commitment to strengthening national security. He explained that the "smart border" would be supported by advanced technology, including drones, radars and smart cameras, to create a robust surveillance grid.





This technological integration is expected to significantly enhance the BSF’s ability to monitor and secure the borders against infiltration and illegal activities.





The minister reiterated the government’s determination to identify and expel every infiltrator from India. He stressed that the Modi administration has resolved to establish a strong security grid along the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders within the next year. Shah’s remarks highlighted the urgency of the project, particularly in light of concerns about cross‑border infiltration and its potential impact on local demographics.





He also urged BSF troops to remain vigilant against what he described as a conspiracy to artificially change India’s demographic balance. Shah noted that BJP‑led state governments in Tripura, West Bengal and Assam share the central government’s policy of preventing infiltration.





He revealed that his ministry will soon convene a meeting with the chief ministers of these states to discuss border security measures and coordinate efforts to strengthen defences.





Additionally, Shah mentioned that a high‑powered demography mission, previously declared by the Union government, will be formally announced soon.





This mission is expected to complement the smart border project by addressing demographic concerns linked to infiltration. The combined measures reflect the government’s broader strategy to reinforce national security, safeguard border communities and ensure demographic stability in sensitive frontier regions.





PTI







