



The White House has announced that following President Donald Trump’s visit to China, Beijing has agreed to purchase at least USD 17 billion worth of American agricultural products annually across three years, covering 2026, 2027 and 2028.





This commitment is in addition to the soybean purchase agreements made in October 2025. China has also restored market access for US beef by renewing expired listings of more than 400 facilities and adding new ones, while pledging to work with US regulators to lift all suspensions.





Furthermore, imports of poultry from US states deemed free of highly pathogenic avian influenza have resumed.





Both leaders agreed that the United States and China should build a constructive relationship of strategic stability founded on fairness and reciprocity. The White House confirmed that President Trump will host President Xi in Washington later this year, with both countries supporting each other as hosts of the G20 and APEC summits scheduled for 2026.





This visit marked the first by a US President to China since 2017 and was described as a milestone in enhancing stability and confidence for businesses and consumers worldwide.





The two leaders also reached consensus on key geopolitical issues. They agreed that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons and called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that no country or organisation should be permitted to impose tolls in the region.





In addition, they reaffirmed their shared commitment to the denuclearisation of North Korea, underscoring the importance of coordinated efforts for regional security.





To strengthen bilateral economic engagement, President Trump and President Xi established two new institutions: the US-China Board of Trade and the US-China Board of Investment. The Board of Trade will manage bilateral trade involving non-sensitive goods, while the Board of Investment will serve as a government-to-government platform for discussions on investment-related issues.





These institutions were described as the cornerstone of the historic agreement, designed to optimise the economic relationship between the two nations.





President Trump also secured a broad package of commitments aimed at supporting American jobs, industries and exports. China agreed to address US concerns regarding supply chain shortages linked to rare earths and critical minerals such as yttrium, scandium, neodymium and indium. Restrictions on the sale of rare earth production and processing equipment and technologies will also be addressed, opening new opportunities for American industries.





In a significant development for aerospace cooperation, China approved an initial purchase of 200 American-made Boeing aircraft for Chinese airlines. This marked China’s first commitment to purchase Boeing planes since 2017 and is expected to generate high-paying, high-skilled manufacturing jobs in the United States while enabling Chinese airlines to operate American-made aircraft for decades to come.





The agreements reached during this visit reflect a broad consensus between the two leaders on trade, investment, strategic stability and global security. By combining economic commitments with geopolitical cooperation, the United States and China have signalled their intent to stabilise relations and reinforce confidence in the global economy.





ANI







