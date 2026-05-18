



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Netherlands has resulted in a historic elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, with a comprehensive roadmap for 2026–2030 covering defence, semiconductors, green hydrogen, water management, and Indo-Pacific security.





The visit also included symbolic cultural restitution, high-level engagements, and 17 agreements that cement the Netherlands as India’s key European anchor.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his official visit to the Netherlands with the announcement of a Strategic Partnership, marking a transformative milestone in Indo-Dutch relations. The roadmap adopted for 2026–2030 sets out ambitious cooperation across next-generation industries, climate resilience, maritime security, and technological innovation.





PM Modi emphasised that the partnership combines Dutch expertise with India’s speed and scale, aiming to elevate collaboration in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and space.





During the visit, Modi held extensive talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, accompanied by engagements with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima at the Royal Palace Huis ten Bosch. The leaders agreed to institutionalise annual foreign ministers’ reviews to monitor progress under the roadmap, ensuring structured and time-bound implementation. Modi expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality, noting Jetten’s personal gesture of accompanying him to the airport.





A highlight of the itinerary was Modi’s inspection of the Afsluitdijk dam, a 32-kilometre engineering marvel that has protected the Netherlands from catastrophic flooding for decades. The visit underscored the relevance of Dutch expertise for India’s Kalpasar Project in Gujarat, which aims to create a freshwater reservoir across the Gulf of Khambhat. The dam, currently undergoing modernisation under “Afsluitdijk 2.0”, features advanced flood protection, fish migration pathways, and renewable energy installations, offering lessons for India’s water management and climate resilience strategies.





The two nations signed 17 agreements spanning defence, critical minerals, renewable energy, agriculture, healthcare, and migration. A landmark MoU between Tata Electronics and Dutch chip-toolmaker ASML will support India’s semiconductor Fab in Dholera, Gujarat, strengthening India’s ambitions in chip manufacturing. The roadmap also launched a joint initiative on green hydrogen development, alongside cooperation in renewable energy and sustainable transport.





Cultural diplomacy featured prominently, with the Netherlands returning 11th-century Chola dynasty copper plates to India, symbolising deep-rooted historical ties. Agreements were also signed between Leiden University Libraries and the Archaeological Survey of India to enhance cooperation in cultural heritage preservation.





On the geopolitical front, Modi and Jetten expressed concern over the volatile situation in West Asia, particularly disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz following US-Israeli military actions against Iran. Both leaders called for freedom of navigation and opposed restrictive measures, reaffirming support for global commerce flows. They also discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stressing the need for a just and lasting peace through dialogue and adherence to international law.





Economically, the Netherlands remains India’s largest trading partner in Europe, with bilateral trade reaching $27.8 billion in 2024–25 and cumulative FDI at $55.6 billion. The Port of Rotterdam continues to serve as a vital gateway for Indian exports. The newly signed agreements aim to expand cooperation in pharmaceuticals, medical technology, textiles, and steel, while enhancing SME participation and supply chain resilience.





Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, and peaceful Indo-Pacific, implicitly addressing concerns over China’s assertive maritime behaviour. Modi also thanked the Netherlands for its support of India’s bid for permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council. In turn, Jetten condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, extending solidarity against cross-border terrorism.





Modi concluded by noting that India-Netherlands ties have seen significant progress over the past decade, rooted in shared democratic values, market economy principles, and responsible global conduct. He called for combining Dutch expertise with Indian speed and skill to take the new strategic partnership to unprecedented heights.





ANI







