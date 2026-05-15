



China is reportedly harnessing artificial intelligence to transform its defence industrial base, with so‑called “dark factories” now being used to mass‑produce J‑20 stealth fighters almost continuously, reported Hindustan Times in a Video report





These facilities, operating with minimal human oversight, rely on automated production lines, robotic assembly systems and autonomous logistics networks to accelerate the output of fifth‑generation aircraft.





The concept of the dark factory, where machines and AI systems run production around the clock, is being applied to one of Beijing’s most prized military assets, fuelling concerns of a dramatic shift in the balance of Pacific air power.





Analysts note that the integration of AI into manufacturing allows China to scale its J‑20 fleet at a pace that would have been unthinkable under traditional production methods. By reducing reliance on human labour and maximising efficiency, these factories can maintain near‑constant output, ensuring that the People’s Liberation Army Air Force receives a steady stream of advanced fighters.





The approach also enhances quality control, as AI systems can monitor tolerances and detect flaws in real time, thereby reducing delays and wastage.





Open‑source estimates now suggest that China could field close to 1,000 J‑20s by 2030, a figure that would dwarf the current inventories of stealth fighters held by other nations. Such a fleet would not only consolidate China’s position as a major air power but also provide it with the numerical advantage to enforce its anti‑access and area‑denial strategies across the Western Pacific.





The sheer scale of production underscores Beijing’s determination to close the technological gap with the United States and its allies, particularly in the realm of fifth‑generation combat aircraft.





At the same time, China is pressing ahead with sixth‑generation programmes, including the J‑36 and J‑50 projects. These platforms are expected to incorporate advanced networking, AI‑driven combat management, and integration with unmanned systems, reflecting a broader doctrine of intelligentised warfare.





If successful, they could provide China with a leap in capability that rivals or even surpasses Western sixth‑generation initiatives such as America’s Next Generation Air Dominance programme.





The developments come against the backdrop of rising tensions over Taiwan, where Beijing’s military posture has grown increasingly assertive. The rapid expansion of the J‑20 fleet, combined with the prospect of future sixth‑generation aircraft, raises the stakes for Washington and its regional partners.





Concerns are mounting that China’s industrial and technological advances are narrowing the qualitative edge long enjoyed by the United States, potentially reshaping the dynamics of future air warfare in the Indo‑Pacific.





The use of AI‑driven dark factories for stealth fighter production represents more than just an industrial innovation; it signals a strategic intent to achieve mass and speed in military modernisation. By marrying automation with advanced aerospace engineering, China is positioning itself to sustain a long‑term arms race in the skies, one that could redefine the balance of power in Asia and beyond.





Agencies







