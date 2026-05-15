



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has once again underlined the urgency of transforming India’s defence ecosystem into a seamless, integrated whole, where the armed forces, laboratories, and industries act in unison to meet the demands of modern warfare.





Speaking on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, at the third edition of Kalam & Kavach, a defence conclave held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, Singh emphasised that India’s future military strength will be determined by how effectively these pillars of national security collaborate.





He stressed that self-reliance and jointness are not optional but essential for safeguarding strategic autonomy in an increasingly unpredictable global environment.





Delivering his address via video, the Defence Minister stated that modern security challenges require faster integration between innovation, production, and operational deployment. He warned that nations which fail to reduce the time between an idea, prototype development, and deployment will be left behind on future battlefields.





Singh pointed to current geopolitical tensions, cyber threats, supply-chain disruptions, and hybrid warfare as evidence that outdated assumptions can no longer underpin national security. He declared that preparedness, resilience, innovation, and strategic confidence must form the bedrock of India’s defence posture.





The conclave, themed ‘Taking JAI Forward With I²’, brought together policymakers, military leaders, diplomats, defence industry stakeholders, scientists, start-ups, academia, and strategic experts to deliberate on India’s evolving defence and security landscape.





Singh’s remarks highlighted the changing character of warfare, where speed, adaptability, and technological superiority will define success. He cautioned that dependence on foreign suppliers for critical defence capabilities is a vulnerability, particularly during crises, and insisted that India must design, develop, produce, maintain, and upgrade key systems within its own national ecosystem.





Singh further stressed the importance of jointness among the armed forces, noting that modern warfare does not recognise silos. Success, he said, will depend on seamless integration across land, sea, air, cyber, and space domains.





He reiterated that strategic autonomy can only be secured through indigenous innovation and the strengthening of national capabilities. Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, in his inaugural address, described Kalam & Kavach as a platform combining knowledge, innovation, resilience, and national security objectives, reinforcing the government’s commitment to fostering collaboration across sectors.





Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit echoed these sentiments, emphasising the need for indigenous innovation and cutting-edge technologies to strengthen India’s strategic future.





The conclave featured discussions on AI-enabled warfare, autonomous systems, hypersonic technologies, quantum-enabled C4ISR, aerospace advancements, and defence manufacturing. An exhibition showcased innovations by Indian private industry, MSMEs, and start-ups, reflecting the growing role of domestic enterprises in shaping India’s defence preparedness.





Singh’s call to action reflects a broader shift in India’s defence policy, where speed of innovation and deployment is seen as decisive in future conflicts. His remarks align with recent government initiatives to accelerate defence indigenisation, encourage private sector participation, and expand collaboration between academia and industry.





The emphasis on reducing dependence on foreign suppliers underscores India’s determination to secure its strategic autonomy in an era of rapid technological transformation and complex geopolitical challenges.





Agencies







