



Modern warfare increasingly begins not with missiles or tanks but with digital intimidation, disinformation, and cyber intrusions, according to a report by Michael Arizanti of The Times of Israel.





The recent Doxxing of India’s newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. N.S. Raja Subramani, highlights how China and Pakistan are adopting hybrid tactics that blend psychological pressure with information warfare.





His personal contact and location details were circulated online through accounts linked to coordinated Chinese and Pakistani influence networks, illustrating how individuals at the highest levels of military leadership are now being directly targeted.





Analysts such as Ruchi Wali have noted that this intimidation coincides with India’s hardening posture against China, making the timing significant.





The incident mirrors patterns long visible in the Middle East, where Israel has faced Iranian-linked cyber operations, propaganda campaigns, and covert intelligence actions alongside drone warfare and sabotage.





These hybrid methods blur the line between war and coercion, destabilising institutions without requiring open military confrontation. India’s experience now reflects this globalisation of hybrid warfare, where psychological exhaustion and strategic uncertainty are as important as battlefield victories.





China and Pakistan’s cooperation has steadily expanded beyond conventional military coordination into cyber capabilities and influence ecosystems. Indian agencies have repeatedly warned of coordinated operations targeting institutions during periods of heightened tension.





At the same time, India’s growing importance in the Indo-Pacific and Middle East balance has made it a prime target. New Delhi has deepened defence ties with Israel, the United States, and Europe, while maintaining communication with Gulf states and Iran. This balancing act has elevated India’s global role but also increased its vulnerability to hostile campaigns.





The significance of Lt. Gen. Raja Subramani’s appointment lies in both his office and his career. The Chief of Defence Staff position was created to integrate the Army, Navy, and Air Force and prepare India for interconnected threats across cyber, intelligence, space, and conventional domains.





Raja Subramani, commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in the mid-1980s, has served in Kashmir, the northeast, and sectors facing China. His career spans nearly four decades, with senior roles involving both China and Pakistan.





He represents a generation of leadership shaped by battlefield experience and exposure to integrated warfare doctrines, reflecting India’s push to modernise its defence architecture for an era defined by cyber and technological competition. Targeting him digitally carries symbolic weight far beyond domestic politics.





The lessons from the Middle East and Ukraine are clear. Conflicts now unfold across multiple layers simultaneously: cyber sabotage, covert intelligence, drone warfare, propaganda, infrastructure disruption, and psychological operations.





The objective is often not immediate military victory but the erosion of public trust, pressure on leadership, and destabilisation of institutions. The Doxxing of India’s defence chief is therefore not an isolated incident but part of a broader transformation in global security.





Democracies must now defend not only borders but also institutions, information systems, and public resilience. In modern conflict, the first battlefield is digital.





The article also shifts to a related geopolitical development involving Maria Maalouf, a Lebanese journalist and political analyst living in exile in the United States. She recently met President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, describing the encounter as a strategic conversation rather than a ceremonial photo opportunity.





According to her account, Washington is moving away from managing crises in the Middle East toward forcing decisions. Trump’s statements, including his warning that the era of being “nice” is over, are seen as calibrated signals designed to shape geopolitical behaviour and market expectations.





On Lebanon, Trump expressed appreciation for the goodwill of the Lebanese people but tied it to conditions. He believes peace between Lebanon and Israel is achievable within his tenure, under the principle of one state, one army, one decision. Hezbollah is now treated as the central test of Lebanon’s sovereignty, with expectations of measurable change rather than gradualism.





On Iran, timelines have been compressed, with the message being to move quickly toward agreement or face escalating pressure. Diplomatic signals are deliberately timed to influence markets, reflecting diplomacy as leverage rather than conversation. On Iraq, Washington is retiring strategic ambiguity, focusing instead on reducing militia influence, restoring institutional credibility, and tying economic engagement to sovereignty.





Across Lebanon, Iran, and Iraq, the emerging pattern is binary choices: state or non-state, alignment or isolation, decision or consequence. Critics warn this clarity risks escalation, but proponents argue ambiguity has already produced instability.





Maria Maalouf’s account suggests the Middle East is entering a moment of decision, with shrinking margins for delay. This reflects a broader shift in U.S. policy from managing drift to ending it.





Together, these developments underscore the transformation of modern conflict. India’s experience with hybrid warfare and Washington’s recalibrated Middle East strategy both highlight how psychological pressure, digital intimidation, and binary geopolitical choices are reshaping the global security environment. The battlefield is no longer confined to territory; it is digital, psychological, and strategic.





Times of Israel







