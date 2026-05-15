



Air Chief Marshal A P Singh has declared that drones are no longer passive surveillance tools but lethal “claws in the sky,” stressing that unmanned aerial systems (UAS) now represent a decisive extension of air power.





He emphasised the need for complete domain awareness, seamless tri‑service coordination, and rapid innovation in counter‑UAS technologies to meet evolving aerial threats.





Air Chief Marshal Singh, speaking at a defence seminar co‑hosted by the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies and the Indian Military Review, underlined that drones and UAS are not a futuristic concept but a present reality.





He warned that without domain awareness, fratricide incidents could occur, citing the loss of three US F‑15E Strike Eagles over Kuwait in March due to friendly fire. He insisted that India must avoid such lapses by ensuring total coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force, particularly as all three operate in overlapping airspace.





He explained that the battlefield has shifted from concentrated air power to decentralised and autonomous operations. UAS must be treated as an extension of air power, governed by the same principles.





In recent conflicts and during India’s Operation Sindoor, drones demonstrated their offensive potential, no longer just “eyes in the sky” but “claws in the sky.” Singh described counter‑UAS warfare as a perpetual cat‑and‑mouse game, where defensive technologies must evolve in tandem with offensive systems to prevent adversaries from gaining an advantage.





Reflecting on Operation Sindoor, Singh credited the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) for enabling effective coordination. He noted that none of the adversary’s drones or weapons reached their targets because of India’s integrated approach. Swarms of drones launched in multiple waves were neutralised, showcasing the effectiveness of India’s air defence structures.





On cost asymmetry, Singh acknowledged the challenge of using million‑dollar missiles to intercept drones worth only thousands of dollars. He argued that counter‑UAS systems must be scaled affordably, but cautioned that the true cost lies in the value of the target under threat. Sometimes, high‑cost defensive measures are justified if the potential damage is severe.





He admitted that India employed expensive options during Operation Sindoor but stressed the need for a rethink to balance affordability with effectiveness.





Singh also highlighted the importance of manned‑unmanned teaming, asserting that humans cannot be removed entirely from the operational loop. He envisaged a future where manned aircraft and drones operate together, with humans “on the loop” rather than “out of the loop.”





He warned that survivability of UAS remains a concern, as many platforms capable of delivering payloads or ISR are vulnerable, as seen in recent wars where the US lost significant numbers of drones.





He urged accelerated innovation, stating that research and development must proceed “at the speed of relevance.” Systems must be fielded with 85–90 percent capability in time, rather than delayed in pursuit of perfection, which risks irrelevance.





Air Chief Marshal emphasised that India must simultaneously build today’s systems while researching tomorrow’s technologies to stay ahead in the evolving domain of aerial warfare.





PTI







