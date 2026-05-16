



Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has delivered a sharp and uncompromising warning to Pakistan, underscoring India’s uncompromising stance against cross‑border terrorism.





Speaking at an interactive session hosted by ‘Uniform Unveiled’ at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, the Chief of Army Staff declared that if Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then it must “decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not.” His remarks, though brief, carried a sharp edge and were intended to leave no ambiguity about India’s position.





The event, titled ‘Sena Samwad’, came just days after India marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the decisive military campaign launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025.





When asked about how the Army would respond if similar circumstances arose again, General Dwivedi reiterated his earlier stance, making clear that India’s patience with Pakistan’s sponsorship of terrorism has limits and that the consequences of continued hostility would be severe.





Operation Sindoor, conducted in the early hours of 7 May last year, involved precision strikes by Indian forces on multiple terror infrastructures across Pakistan and Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir. The operation was a direct response to the massacre in Pahalgam and demonstrated India’s ability to carry out calibrated yet forceful military action.





Pakistan subsequently launched its own offensives against India, but all counter‑offensives by Indian forces were carried out under the umbrella of Operation Sindoor, ensuring continuity and coherence in India’s military response.





The confrontation between the two nuclear‑armed neighbours lasted nearly 88 hours, halting only after an understanding was reached on the evening of 10 May. The episode underscored the volatility of the region but also highlighted India’s resolve to act decisively when its sovereignty and citizens are threatened.





General Dwivedi’s latest remarks serve as a reminder that India’s red lines remain firmly in place and that any repetition of past provocations will be met with equally resolute action.





His statement also reflects the broader strategic messaging that has accompanied Operation Sindoor and its aftermath. By framing Pakistan’s choice in stark terms—between geography and history—the Army Chief conveyed that continued support for terrorism could lead to consequences that threaten Pakistan’s very existence as a state.





This rhetorical escalation is consistent with India’s broader diplomatic and military posture, which has sought to isolate Pakistan internationally while simultaneously demonstrating military preparedness and capability.





The timing of General Dwivedi’s warning, coming so soon after the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, reinforces the sense of continuity in India’s counter‑terrorism doctrine. It signals to both domestic and international audiences that India will not allow the memory of Pahalgam or the lessons of Sindoor to fade, and that deterrence remains a central pillar of its security strategy.





The message is clear: India will act, and it will act decisively, should Pakistan persist in its current course.





PTI







