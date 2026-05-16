



Russia has officially delivered its first Su‑57E stealth fighter jets abroad, with Algeria confirmed as the inaugural foreign operator. The first two aircraft were handed over in late 2025, and subsequent deliveries are scheduled through 2027, forming a full squadron at Ain Ousselah Air Base.





This marks Russia’s entry into the exclusive club of nations exporting fifth‑generation fighters.





Russia’s Su‑57E export programme represents a significant milestone in its defence industry. The aircraft, developed by Sukhoi under the PAK FA programme and assembled at the Komsomolsk‑on‑Amur Aviation Plant, is designed for multirole operations across air, ground, and naval domains.





It combines stealth features, supercruise capability, advanced sensors, and internal weapons carriage, enabling it to penetrate modern air defence systems. The Su‑57 first flew in 2010 and entered Russian service in 2020, with serial production beginning in 2019.





By 2024, Rosoboronexport had announced that export contracts had been signed, signalling the aircraft’s readiness for international deployment.





By November 2025, United Aircraft Corporation CEO Vadim Badekha confirmed at the Dubai Airshow that two Su‑57E fighters had been delivered to a foreign customer and were already operational.





Although Moscow did not officially disclose the buyer, leaked ROSTEC documents, Algerian state media, and corroborating defence reports pointed decisively to Algeria. The contract reportedly covers 14 aircraft, with deliveries structured as six in 2025, six in 2026, and two in 2027. This aligns with Algeria’s long‑standing procurement patterns and its doctrinal need to modernise its air force.





Algeria’s acquisition of the Su‑57E is supported by extensive infrastructure development. The Ain Ousselah Air Base has been designated as the home for the new squadron, with specialised hangars and logistical facilities constructed to maintain and operate the aircraft. Algerian pilots have undergone training in Russia, ensuring operational readiness.





Videos released in early 2026 showed Su‑57Es flying alongside Su‑35Es over Algerian airspace, further confirming the deployment. Analysts believe this squadron will significantly alter the balance of air power in North Africa, enhancing Algeria’s ability to project force and defend against regional threats.





The Su‑57E’s specifications underscore its advanced capabilities. It has a maximum take‑off weight of around 35,000 kg, a top speed of Mach 2.45, and a service ceiling of 20,000 metres. Its combat radius is approximately 1,500 km, extendable with aerial refuelling.





The aircraft is equipped with an AESA radar, electro‑optical targeting systems, and an intelligent weapons control suite. Armament includes a mix of air‑to‑air and air‑to‑surface guided missiles, precision bombs, and a 30 mm internal cannon. Russian sources suggest that the export version retains much of the capability of domestic models, particularly in radar and missile employment.





Beyond Algeria, Russia is actively negotiating with other potential buyers. India has been offered co‑development opportunities, including licensed production and integration of indigenous systems under the “Make in India” program.





Iran has also been mentioned as a possible customer, given its defence cooperation with Moscow. Vietnam has expressed interest in acquiring Su‑57s in the early 2030s, while other nations with close defence ties to Russia remain potential operators.





The export of the Su‑57E demonstrates Russia’s resilience in maintaining high‑end defence production despite sanctions and wartime pressures.





The deployment of the Su‑57E in Algeria marks a turning point in global fighter aircraft exports. Russia has joined the United States as the only nations to export fifth‑generation combat aircraft, positioning itself as a competitor in a market dominated by the F‑35.





The Algerian squadron is expected to become fully operational by 2027, reshaping regional air power dynamics and signalling Russia’s determination to expand its defence footprint internationally.





Agencies







