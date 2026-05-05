Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the North Tech Symposium in Prayagraj, described Operation Sindoor as a specimen of technological warfare.





He emphasised that the operation demonstrated India’s ability to integrate advanced systems such as the Akash missile system, AkashTeer, and BrahMos, alongside other modern equipment, proving the armed forces’ readiness to adapt to evolving battle conditions.





Singh noted that the forces were not only understanding the changes in warfare but employing them with confidence, reflecting a proactive approach in an unpredictable security environment.





He reiterated his guidance to the armed forces and defence experts that they must remain proactive and prepared for every situation. Operation Sindoor, he said, was a clear example of the forces’ preparedness and adaptability, with industries and the military analysing changing circumstances effectively.





Singh recalled the operation a year later, praising the forces’ valour and their decisive response to terrorism, which brought pride to the nation. He remarked that restraint was shown by neutralising terrorists alone, while the world already knows the full capability of India’s armed forces.





Singh underlined the changing nature of warfare, pointing out that earlier, adversaries’ capabilities and doctrines could be estimated, but now surprise elements continuously emerge.





Civilian technologies are increasingly being converted into lethal weapons, making unpredictability a defining feature of modern conflict.





He linked infrastructure development to national security, citing projects such as the Ganga Expressway as assets for defence. He also highlighted initiatives like iDEX, ADITI, and the Technology Development Fund, which aim to boost innovation and private sector participation in defence.





He added that infrastructure projects such as the Defence Corridor and the BrahMos assembly facility are enhancing India’s capabilities. Singh expressed satisfaction at the growing global recognition of Indian defence industries, noting that discussions about them now take place worldwide and that they have gained credibility through sustained effort.





He revealed that 25 per cent of the defence R&D budget has been allocated to industry, academia, and start-ups, with approximately ₹4,500 crore already utilised. DRDO has opened access to its patents and testing facilities, providing free access to patents and paid access to test facilities, which hundreds of industries use annually for R&D support.





Singh stressed that future wars would be won in laboratories, underscoring the importance of research. He said the government has placed defence research at the centre of its priorities, with DRDO advancing efforts in collaboration with industry under the principle of collective progress.





He inaugurated the North Tech Symposium themed “Raksha Triveni Sangam – Where Technology, Industry & Soldiering Converge.” The three-day event, jointly organised by the Indian Army’s Northern and Central Commands and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, will see participation from 284 companies showcasing indigenous defence technologies.





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