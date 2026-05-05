



The Indian Army has showcased its advanced technological capabilities in desert warfare during a strategic review in Rajasthan, underscoring its commitment to modernisation and readiness for future conflicts, reported TOI.





The Golden Katar Division demonstrated how emerging technologies are being integrated into operations to enhance situational awareness, decision-making, and combat efficiency.





Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, conducted a strategic visit to forward desert areas in Jaisalmer. His review focused on operational preparedness and the technological advancements being adopted by the Golden Katar Division.





The demonstrations highlighted the Army’s proactive approach to adapting to evolving warfare scenarios, particularly in challenging desert terrain.





During the visit, senior officers briefed the Army Commander on the division’s efforts to integrate advanced technologies into field operations. A key emphasis was placed on refining Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) through modern systems such as surveillance platforms, secure communication networks, and battlefield management tools.





These systems are designed to improve real-time situational awareness, streamline decision-making, and enhance operational efficiency in desert conditions where traditional methods face limitations.





The demonstrations showcased how technology-driven warfare is becoming central to the Army’s strategy. Emerging technologies, including unmanned aerial systems, digital command platforms, and advanced sensor networks, were presented as tools to strengthen combat capability.





This reflects the Army’s recognition that future conflicts will be defined by the seamless integration of technology with tactical expertise.





Lieutenant General Jain praised the Golden Katar Division for its forward-looking approach and innovative practices. He stressed the importance of continuous learning, adaptability, and the blending of traditional military skills with modern technology to maintain battlefield superiority.





His interaction with troops in forward areas highlighted their high morale, professionalism, and dedication to duty despite the harsh desert environment.





The Army Commander reiterated the institution’s commitment to providing optimal training, infrastructure, and resources to personnel deployed in operational areas. He emphasised that sustained investment in technology and training is essential to ensure readiness in strategically important regions such as Rajasthan’s desert frontier.





The visit concluded with a reaffirmation of the Indian Army’s focus on transformation and modernisation. By integrating advanced technologies with tactical expertise, the Army aims to significantly enhance operational preparedness and effectiveness.





This initiative aligns with India’s broader defence modernisation agenda, ensuring that forces remain capable of addressing complex and hybrid threats in diverse terrains.





The Rajasthan review also reflects the Army’s broader emphasis on multi-domain operations, where technology-driven solutions are expected to play a decisive role. The integration of unmanned systems, digital tools, and advanced logistics capabilities is part of a strategic shift towards future-ready forces capable of sustained operations in extreme environments.





TOI







