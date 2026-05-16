



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has laid the foundation stone for a new state-of-the-art naval systems manufacturing facility of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) at T Sirasapalli village in Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh.





The ceremony took place on Friday and marks a significant milestone in India’s drive to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





The facility will be spread across nearly 160 acres and will include advanced manufacturing and assembly infrastructure, integration buildings, explosive handling and storage facilities, testing infrastructure such as acoustic tank facilities, administrative blocks and a dedicated green belt. This comprehensive set of facilities is designed to support the production of sophisticated naval systems and underwater weapons.





BDL, established in 1970 under the Ministry of Defence, has grown into one of India’s premier defence manufacturing enterprises and serves as a key production partner of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for both strategic and tactical weapon systems.





The company already manufactures advanced missile systems including the Akash Missile System, Astra Missile and Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile systems, alongside anti-tank guided missiles and underwater weapon systems. Its naval portfolio features heavyweight torpedoes such as Varunastra, lightweight torpedoes like TAL, C-303 decoy systems and launchers.





The new manufacturing complex is being established to meet the growing requirements of the Indian Navy for advanced underwater weapon systems and naval combat systems. It is expected to significantly enhance BDL’s production capacity, enabling the execution of multiple concurrent projects while strengthening collaboration with DRDO laboratories and Indian Navy establishments in the Visakhapatnam region.





The facility will primarily focus on underwater weapon systems, torpedoes, mines and associated naval systems. With an estimated investment of around ₹500 crore, the project is targeted for completion within four years. This expansion is regarded as a major strategic step in bolstering India’s underwater warfare capabilities and long-term defence preparedness.





Beyond its strategic importance, the project is expected to provide a major boost to regional economic development. It is projected to generate nearly 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, while also promoting local MSMEs and ancillary industries.





The presence of such a facility in Anakapalli district will further consolidate the Visakhapatnam region’s role as a critical hub for naval and defence-related activities.





The Naval Systems Manufacturing Facility at T Sirasapalli is thus seen as a crucial expansion of BDL’s capabilities, reinforcing India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing and enhancing national security through indigenous production of advanced underwater warfare systems.





PIB







