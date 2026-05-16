



The Deputy Chief of the Air Staff’s visit to TATA Advanced Systems Limited’s final assembly line in Vadodara marks a defining moment in India’s aerospace journey, with the first C-295 transport aircraft under the Make in India initiative nearing its maiden flight, announced IAF's social media handle





This milestone underscores India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing and the strengthening of its Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





The C-295 programme is being executed through a strategic partnership between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus Defence and Space. It was formalised in September 2021 under a ₹21,935 crore contract for 56 aircraft. Of these, 16 will be delivered in fly-away condition from Airbus’s Seville facility in Spain, while the remaining 40 will be manufactured and assembled in India at TASL’s Vadodara plant.





This facility, inaugurated in October 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, is India’s first private-sector final assembly line for military aircraft, representing a historic shift in the country’s aerospace ecosystem.





The first Made-in-India C-295 is progressing rapidly towards its first flight, scheduled for later in 2026. The Vadodara facility integrates components produced at TASL’s Main Component Assembly unit in Hyderabad, where production of over 13,000 detailed parts began in July 2024.





Critical assemblies such as fuselage sections, wings, and empennage are now being manufactured domestically, with nearly 70% of the aircraft’s components sourced locally. This high level of indigenisation is supported by 37 Indian suppliers, including 33 MSMEs, thereby fostering a robust supply chain and creating thousands of skilled jobs.





The Airbus C-295MW is a versatile tactical transport aircraft designed for multiple roles. It can carry up to 71 personnel or 50 paratroopers, transport payloads of 5–10 tonnes, and operate from short, unprepared airstrips.





Powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW100 engines delivering 2,645 hp, the aircraft achieves a maximum speed of 480 km/h. Its adaptability extends to missions such as logistics support, medical evacuation, maritime patrol, surveillance, and search and rescue. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have also placed additional orders for 15 aircraft, highlighting its cross-service utility.





The program is intended to replace the Indian Air Force’s ageing Avro HS-748 fleet, significantly enhancing tactical airlift capability and operational flexibility. The aircraft’s ability to operate in challenging terrains, including the Himalayas, makes it particularly valuable for India’s diverse operational environments.





Furthermore, the establishment of a dedicated Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centre in Gujarat ensures long-term sustainment and lifecycle support for the fleet.





The rollout of the first C-295 from the Vadodara facility is being seen as a transformative step for India’s aerospace industry. It not only strengthens India’s position as a trusted partner in global defence supply chains but also accelerates the development of advanced manufacturing capabilities within the country. By transferring 96% of the work previously done in Spain to India, the programme exemplifies the depth of industrial collaboration and the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





This achievement represents more than just the production of a transport aircraft. It is a symbol of India’s emergence as a global aerospace hub, combining indigenous capability with international collaboration.





The Deputy Chief of the Air Staff’s visit to the final assembly line highlights the importance of this milestone for the Indian Air Force and the broader defence establishment, as the nation moves closer to achieving comprehensive self-reliance in military aviation.





IAF Social Media







