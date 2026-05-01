



Ravi Kota has been appointed as the 22nd Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), taking charge on 1 May 2026 following the retirement of Dr DK Sunil.





He is popularly known as HAL’s “LCA Man” due to his long-standing association with the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft programme, a project that has defined much of his career within the organisation.





His appointment was made after a rigorous selection process by the Public Enterprises Selection Board, which shortlisted him from a pool of eight candidates, including six internal executives.





The final decision was subsequently approved by the Cabinet. Kota’s academic background includes a degree in mechanical engineering, management training at IIM-Ahmedabad, and further studies at IAS Toulouse in France, equipping him with both technical and managerial expertise.





With over three decades of experience at HAL, Kota has held several key roles across manufacturing and corporate divisions. As General Manager of HAL’s LCA division, he was deeply involved in production planning, program execution, and the operationalisation of the TEJAS fleet for the Indian Air Force.





His leadership extended to overseeing HAL’s execution of the landmark 83-aircraft TEJAS MK-1A contract signed in 2021, one of India’s largest indigenous military aviation orders. He also worked to expand production capacity, encourage private-sector participation, and strengthen supply-chain integration.





Despite these achievements, HAL still faces challenges. The company has yet to complete delivery of the IAF’s original 40-aircraft TEJAS MK-1 order, with two Final Operational Clearance-standard trainer aircraft pending.





Moreover, while five TEJAS MK-1A aircraft are technically ready, deliveries have been delayed as they have not yet fully met the Air Staff Qualitative Requirements set by the Air Force.





Kota assumes leadership at a critical juncture. HAL’s order book now exceeds ₹1 lakh Crores, placing the company under significant pressure to improve production efficiency, bridge capability gaps, and ensure timely execution across multiple programmes.





His appointment is therefore seen as both a continuation of HAL’s indigenous aviation drive and a test of its ability to deliver on ambitious commitments under demanding timelines.





Agencies







