



Armenia is in advanced cost negotiations with India for the acquisition of the indigenous Pralay ('Apocalypse' in English) cannisterised surface-to-surface, short-range, tactical ballistic missile, a move that would significantly expand bilateral defence ties and mark one of India’s most high-end missile export breakthroughs.





The export variant is capped at 290 km to comply with MTCR guidelines, but retains precision strike capability and advanced manoeuvrability.





India and Armenia are engaged in detailed discussions over the Pralay tactical surface-to-surface missile system, with negotiations focusing on cost, specifications, and compliance with international export control frameworks.





The talks are part of Armenia’s broader military-industrial modernisation, as Yerevan seeks to strengthen deterrence against Azerbaijan’s long-range precision strike capabilities, including Israeli-origin LORA missiles.





The acquisition of Pralay would represent a major leap in Armenia’s strike domain, moving beyond artillery and air defence into strategic missile capability.





The Pralay missile, developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a solid-fuelled, cannisterised, road-mobile system designed for rapid deployment. It has an operational range of 150–500 km in its domestic variant, but the export version is capped at 290 km to comply with Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) thresholds.





Despite this limitation, the missile retains high precision with a circular error probable of less than 10 metres, speeds exceeding Mach 6, and the ability to perform terminal manoeuvres to evade modern air defence systems.





It can carry warheads between 350–1,000 kg, including high explosive fragmentation, penetration-cum-blast, and runway denial submunitions, making it versatile for targeting command centres, radar installations, and airfields.





Armenia’s interest in Pralay stems from its need to counter Azerbaijan’s Israeli-backed air defence and missile systems, which have given Baku a qualitative edge in recent conflicts.





By acquiring Pralay, Armenia would gain a credible deterrent capable of precision strikes deep into adversary territory, thereby altering the regional balance of power. The missile’s quasi-ballistic trajectory and manoeuvrability make it difficult to intercept, enhancing its survivability against layered air defence networks.





India’s export strategy includes modifications such as the capped range and the development of a twin-launcher configuration, allowing two missiles to be deployed in quick succession from a single transporter-erector-launcher.





This feature increases operational flexibility and firepower, making the system more attractive to export customers. For Armenia, such capabilities would provide rapid response options in high-intensity battlefield scenarios, strengthening its layered defence and strike architecture.





The negotiations are also significant for India’s defence export ambitions. Armenia has already procured frontline Indian systems such as Pinaka rocket launchers, Akash surface-to-air missiles, Swathi weapon locating radars, and anti-drone platforms, with contracts exceeding $1.5 billion.





The addition of Pralay would elevate the partnership into the strategic strike domain, showcasing India’s indigenous missile technology on the global stage and reinforcing its role as a serious defence supplier in sensitive regions.





If finalised, the Pralay deal would not only bolster Armenia’s deterrence posture but also demonstrate India’s ability to deliver advanced, MTCR-compliant missile systems to international partners.





It would mark a milestone in India’s defence diplomacy, expanding its footprint in Eurasia and signalling its emergence as a credible exporter of high-end missile technology.







