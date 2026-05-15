

Hyderabad-based space-tech start-up Dhruva Space has secured a grant of ₹105 crore under the Government of India’s Research, Development & Innovation Fund (RDIF) to advance its ambitious Project Garud.





The announcement was made in May 2026, with the formalisation of the grant taking place on 13 May in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh.





This funding marks a significant milestone in India’s drive to strengthen private sector participation in deep technologies and to build a self-reliant space ecosystem under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





The grant comes from the ₹1 Lakh Crore RDI Scheme launched in 2025, which was designed to encourage private sector involvement in cutting-edge research and innovation. Dhruva Space was among the first batch of companies to benefit from this initiative, highlighting its growing stature in India’s new space economy.





Project Garud is centred on the development of a standardised, modular, flat-pack satellite platform in the 500 kg-class, specifically engineered for mass production. This platform is intended to bridge the gap between small satellites and traditional large systems, offering scalability and versatility for both commercial and strategic applications.





The manufacturing capacity envisioned under Project Garud is particularly noteworthy. Dhruva Space aims to achieve high-volume production of up to two satellites per day, translating into an annual capacity of 500–600 satellites.





This level of throughput would represent a transformative leap in India’s satellite manufacturing capabilities, positioning the country to support constellation-scale deployments across multiple domains. Such industrial-scale production is expected to reduce costs, accelerate deployment timelines, and enhance India’s competitiveness in the global space market.





The applications of the Garud platform are wide-ranging. It is designed to serve Earth observation missions, telecommunications networks, and national security requirements. By combining modularity with mass production, the platform will enable rapid deployment of satellite constellations for disaster management, agricultural monitoring, infrastructure surveillance, and defence-related imaging.





The emphasis on dual-use capability underscores the strategic importance of the project, ensuring that India can meet both civilian and military demands without reliance on foreign platforms.





The significance of this initiative extends beyond Dhruva Space itself. Project Garud represents a broader shift in India’s space sector, where private companies are increasingly taking on roles traditionally dominated by government agencies such as ISRO.





The RDIF scheme is intended to catalyse this transition, fostering innovation, industrial capacity, and indigenous technology development. By supporting projects like Garud, the government is laying the foundation for a robust ecosystem where start-ups and established firms can collaborate to deliver advanced space solutions.





Dhruva Space’s achievement also reflects the maturation of India’s private space industry, which has seen rapid growth in recent years. With over 400 start-ups now active in the sector and investment levels crossing USD 600 million by early 2026, the ecosystem is evolving into a dynamic contributor to India’s strategic and commercial ambitions.





The Garud project, with its focus on scalable production and constellation deployment, is emblematic of this new phase, where Indian companies are not only innovating but also building capacity at a global scale.





The presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh at the grant formalisation ceremony underscores the government’s commitment to nurturing private innovation in space. His support signals recognition of the role that companies like Dhruva Space will play in advancing India’s technological frontiers and in reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





The project is expected to create synergies with other national initiatives, including defence modernisation programmes and digital infrastructure expansion, thereby reinforcing India’s strategic autonomy.





In essence, Project Garud is more than a satellite platform; it is a symbol of India’s determination to build a self-reliant, globally competitive space industry. By combining government support with private sector innovation, the initiative is poised to redefine India’s role in the international space economy.





Dhruva Space’s success in securing this grant positions it as a key player in this transformation, with the potential to deliver both commercial value and strategic capability in the years ahead.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







