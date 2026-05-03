



Bangalore-based DILABS Systems has introduced a compact Air Data Computer (ADC) integrated within its advanced inertial navigation suite, designed specifically to ensure reliable navigation in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-denied environments.





This innovation strengthens India’s indigenous avionics ecosystem by offering mission-critical accuracy for UAVs, helicopters, and defence platforms operating in contested or jammed conditions.





DILABS Systems has developed the ADC as part of its INS-U platform, a three-in-one strap-down system combining an Inertial Navigation System (INS), Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS), and Air Data Computer.









This integration reduces system complexity while enhancing precision. The ADC utilises total and static pressure sensors to calculate indicated airspeed, ensuring accurate flight data even when satellite signals are unavailable. Its design is optimised for UAVs and rotary-wing aircraft, with seamless compatibility for autopilot systems and mission payloads.





The system incorporates advanced sensor fusion algorithms based on Kalman filtering, enabling continuous accuracy across diverse flight dynamics. It fuses inputs from accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, and external sensors such as wind and Doppler shift locators, ensuring robust performance in long-term GNSS-denied scenarios. Embedded in-flight calibration and full temperature compensation across sensing elements further enhance reliability under varying operational conditions.





A key advantage of the ADC-equipped INS-U is its small size, lightweight build, and low power consumption, making it ideal for platforms where Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) optimisation is critical.





The unit measures just 82 x 40 x 26 mm and weighs under 200 grams, consuming less than one watt of power. Despite its compact form, it delivers battlefield-proven accuracy, with over 30,000 units reportedly deployed globally across UAV and loitering munition programmes.





The ADC supports multi-constellation GNSS inputs including NAVIC L5, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BEIDOU, and QZSS, while retaining full functionality in denied or jammed conditions. This dual capability ensures resilience in both civilian and defence applications. Its exportable design also positions DILABS Systems as a competitive supplier in the global UAV and avionics market.





Operationally, the ADC enhances mission assurance by providing stable navigation data in environments where adversaries may attempt to disrupt satellite signals. For defence forces, this capability is critical in contested theatres, ensuring UAVs and autonomous systems can continue surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike missions without interruption. For commercial UAV operators, it offers reliability in areas with poor GNSS coverage, such as dense urban landscapes or remote regions.





The development of this ADC reflects India’s broader push for self-reliance in defence technology. By integrating indigenous avionics solutions into UAV systems, DILABS Systems contributes to reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthens the domestic aerospace supply chain. Its collaboration with Inertial Labs, a VIAVI Solutions company, further underscores the blend of local innovation with global expertise.





The ADC by DILABS Systems represents a significant step forward in avionics resilience, combining compact design with advanced algorithms to deliver precise navigation in GNSS-denied environments. It is a critical enabler for both defence and commercial UAV operations, reinforcing India’s position in the global aerospace technology landscape.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







