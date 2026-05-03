



Bangladesh’s revival of the Lalmonirhat airbase, less than 20 km from India’s Siliguri Corridor, is raising alarm in New Delhi due to its proximity to one of India’s most sensitive strategic chokepoints.





The addition of advanced radar systems, a large hangar, and a 4 km runway under Forces Goal 2030 signals Dhaka’s intent to strengthen northern airfields, with India already reinforcing its own posture in response.





The Lalmonirhat airbase, spread across 1,166 acres, is undergoing a significant transformation. Originally built in 1931 under British rule and used extensively during the Burma campaign in World War II, the base had long remained dormant.





Today, it is being revitalised with modern infrastructure, including a large hangar at Haribhanga village, capable of hosting fighter jets, helicopters, drones, and medium-lift aircraft.









The runway, stretching 4 km, is being resurfaced to accommodate heavier platforms, while floodlighting along the perimeter fence enhances night-time visibility and security.





Reports confirm that new radar components have been delivered to Lalmonirhat, boosting surveillance capabilities across northern Bangladesh. Continuous patrols by Bangladesh Air Force personnel are now routine, with bicycles used to quickly traverse the vast expanse of the airfield.





These developments are part of Dhaka’s broader Forces Goal 2030 initiative, which aims to modernise its military infrastructure and expand operational readiness.





Parallel upgrades are also underway at Bogura airbase, situated east of Lalmonirhat, where perimeter walls and security enhancements have been introduced.





Together, these projects represent a coordinated effort to revitalise northern airfields, potentially enabling Bangladesh to monitor or challenge India’s vulnerable Siliguri Corridor during a crisis. The corridor, often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck,” is a narrow land bridge linking India’s north-eastern states to the mainland, making it a critical strategic artery.





Indian security agencies have taken note of the rapid expansion. Senior representatives from the Border Security Force, paramilitary units, and intelligence organisations convened in Siliguri in late 2025 to assess the implications.





In response, India has established three new army garrisons in West Bengal, Assam, and Bihar to reinforce its defensive posture around the corridor. Analysts describe this as a classic security dilemma, where even modest military upgrades by one side trigger countermeasures by the other.





The revival of Lalmonirhat also carries geopolitical undertones. Reports suggest that Chinese officials have shown interest in the site, raising questions about external involvement in Bangladesh’s military modernisation.





Given Beijing’s deepening ties with Dhaka, Indian defence planners remain wary of potential Chinese influence in infrastructure projects so close to the Siliguri Corridor.





This proximity, within artillery range of Indian forces, magnifies the strategic sensitivity of the upgrades.





Bangladesh’s efforts to modernise Lalmonirhat and Bogura reflect a long-term ambition to enhance its air defence and surveillance capabilities. While Dhaka frames these developments as part of its national defence modernisation, Indian analysts view them as potentially offensive in nature, given their location near one of India’s most critical vulnerabilities.





The situation underscores how infrastructure upgrades in sensitive geographies can reshape regional security calculations and heighten the risk of miscalculation.





Agencies







