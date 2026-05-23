



DRDO has initiated the development of curved panels for spherical solid state Radomes, with ambitious plans to construct a 20-metre diameter sphere for S and Ka bands and a 12-metre diameter sphere for the X band.





This project is being executed through a tender process managed by LRDE, Bangalore, and represents a significant leap in India’s radar and defence technology capabilities.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has formally invited bids for the fabrication of curved panels that will form part of spherical solid state Radomes. These Radomes are critical structures designed to house advanced radar systems while protecting them from environmental conditions without interfering with their electromagnetic performance.





The tender, published on 4 May 2026, outlines the requirement for panels that will be used in spheres of 20 metres diameter for S and Ka band frequencies, and 12 metres diameter for X band frequencies.





The deadline for bid submission is 28 May 2026, with an earnest money deposit of ₹15,00,000 specified for participation.

The scope of work includes the design and fabrication of panels, structural and electromagnetic analysis, and the production of Radome test coupons for each frequency band. Contractors are expected to deliver detailed design documents, 3D solid models, material characterisation reports, and qualification test reports.





The panels are categorised into types A, B, and C, with specific quantities required for each band. For instance, the X band sphere requires multiple panels of type A and B, while the S and Ka band spheres demand a combination of all three types.





Agencies







