

India is exploring a landmark partnership with France’s Safran to co-develop engines for the TEJAS MK-2 fighter, a move driven by persistent delays in GE’s F404 and F414 engine deliveries.

Safran’s offer of full intellectual property transfer could transform India’s aerospace ecosystem, giving it unprecedented autonomy in jet engine design and production.





India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence technology has taken a decisive turn with its consideration of Safran as a partner for the TEJAS MK-2 engine program. This development comes against the backdrop of delays in General Electric’s supply of F404-IN20 engines for the TEJAS MK-1A, which has disrupted the Indian Air Force’s induction schedule.





GE’s production line for these engines had been dormant for years, and reactivation has been hampered by pandemic-related disruptions, component shortages, and logistical bottlenecks. As a result, the IAF’s fleet modernisation timeline has been pushed back, raising concerns about operational readiness.





Safran, in contrast, has steadily expanded its footprint in India’s aerospace sector. The company is set to inaugurate a new Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility in Hyderabad in 2025, dedicated to servicing LEAP engines, as part of a €1 billion global investment in MRO infrastructure.





It is also collaborating with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to establish a helicopter engine MRO facility in Goa, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India’s aviation ecosystem. These ventures highlight Safran’s strategy of embedding itself deeply within India’s aerospace supply chain.





Safran’s partnership is critical for India because it offers complete technology transfer, intellectual property rights, and access to advanced propulsion technologies that have historically been denied.





This collaboration directly strengthens the Make-in-India program by enabling indigenous jet engine development, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers, and positioning India as a global aerospace hub.





India’s reliance on foreign-origin engines has long been a strategic vulnerability. Aircraft such as the TEJAS, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and Mirage-2000 all operate on imported propulsion systems, with procurement and maintenance costs forming a substantial portion of defence expenditure.





Safran’s willingness to co-develop a 120 kN thrust engine with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, specifically for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, represents a decisive step towards breaking this dependency.





The partnership is distinguished by Safran’s pledge of 100% technology transfer and full intellectual property rights. This is unprecedented in India’s aerospace collaborations, as critical technologies such as turbine blade design, hot-section metallurgy, and advanced cooling systems have traditionally been withheld.





By gaining access to these domains, India will be able to design, upgrade, and manufacture engines independently, ensuring long-term sovereignty in propulsion systems.





For the Make-in-India program, the advantages are manifold. Indigenous engine development will revitalise India’s aerospace ecosystem, creating opportunities for both public and private sector players.





Companies such as TATA Advanced Systems, Adani Defence, and Bharat Electronics Limited are already contributing to avionics and sub assemblies; propulsion now adds a critical missing piece. This will generate employment, foster skill development, and stimulate high-value manufacturing across the supply chain.





Strategically, the Safran collaboration enhances India’s autonomy and export potential. With control over engine technology, India can tailor aircraft to its operational requirements without foreign restrictions.





Export viability also improves, as buyers prefer platforms with locally controlled components. This could open markets in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America, where demand for cost-effective fighter aircraft is rising.





The roadmap is ambitious but achievable. Prototype engines are expected by 2027, with flight tests in 2028 and induction into AMCA squadrons by the mid-2030s.





In the interim, early AMCA prototypes will use GE F414 engines, but the Safran-developed engine is intended to replace them once ready. This transition will mark India’s entry into the elite club of nations capable of producing high-thrust fighter engines.





The partnership also addresses the lessons of the Kaveri engine programme, which failed to meet operational requirements due to lack of access to critical technologies. With Safran’s expertise and full transfer of know-how, India now has a realistic pathway to overcome past limitations and achieve propulsion sovereignty.





In conclusion, Safran’s collaboration is not just a tactical response to GE’s delays but a strategic necessity for India’s Make-in-India program. It strengthens indigenous capabilities, diversifies partnerships, and ensures resilience in defence manufacturing, while laying the foundation for India’s emergence as a global aerospace power.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







