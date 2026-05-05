



India has formally approved a ₹1 lakh crore stealth fighter hub in Andhra Pradesh, with DRDO securing 600 acres in Puttaparthi to manufacture the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





The facility will produce around 140 fifth-generation jets, marking a decisive step in India’s aerospace self-reliance and strategic positioning against regional rivals.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation has secured 600 acres of land in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, for the establishment of a dedicated manufacturing and testing complex for AMCA.





This project represents a pivotal moment in India’s defence modernisation, as the AMCA is designed to be a fifth-generation stealth fighter incorporating supercruise, advanced avionics, radar-absorbing materials, and network-centric warfare capabilities. The program aims to place India among the select nations capable of producing such advanced aircraft.





The facility is expected to manufacture approximately 140 AMCA jets in its initial phase, with an additional 400 acres earmarked for future expansion. The total investment is projected at around ₹1 lakh crore, making it one of the largest defence manufacturing projects in India’s history.





The Aeronautical Development Agency in Bengaluru will continue to handle systems design, testing, and module assembly, with these modules transported to Puttaparthi for final assembly and ground testing. This dual-location model ensures proximity to design expertise while leveraging Andhra Pradesh’s uncongested airspace for high-tempo flight trials.





The state government has allotted the land free of cost, including provisions for a flight testing complex, production facility, and residential township for scientists.





The project will be executed in partnership with private industry, with TATA Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharat Forge shortlisted as anchor firms. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will contribute subsystems and integration support, but the final assembly line will be industry-led, marking a structural shift in India’s aerospace manufacturing strategy.





The timeline is ambitious, with the first prototype targeted for 2028–2029 and full-scale production by 2035. The Indian Air Force plans to induct up to 250 aircraft in phased variants, beginning with 40 MK-1 units powered by GE F414 engines, followed by more advanced MK-2 versions designed to replace the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fleet.





The AMCA will also feature NATO-standard retractable refuelling probes, ensuring interoperability with global tanker aircraft and extending operational reach for both Air Force and Navy missions.





Puttaparthi was chosen for its proximity to Bangalore and its dedicated airspace, which allows streamlined flight testing without the congestion of major airports. The location is also emerging as a defence and aerospace hub, with Bharat Electronics Limited investing ₹500 crore in a Defence Systems Integration Complex and Kalyani Strategic Systems establishing a ₹2,500 crore energetics facility nearby. Together, these projects are creating a cluster of defence industries in Sri Sathya Sai district.





Strategically, the AMCA program is designed to counter regional advancements in stealth aircraft, particularly China’s Chengdu J-20 and Russia’s Su-57. It will provide India with a technological edge in the Indo-Pacific, enabling early strike missions, electronic warfare, and enhanced survivability in contested environments.





Economically, the project is expected to generate thousands of jobs, stimulate ancillary industries in advanced materials and robotics, and integrate Indian MSMEs into the global aerospace supply chain.





The foundation stone for the facility will be laid by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on 15 May, following his year-long push to secure the project.





This development underscores Andhra Pradesh’s growing role in India’s strategic ecosystem and highlights the state’s ambition to become a leading aerospace and defence manufacturing hub.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







