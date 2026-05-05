



India has issued a Notice to Airmen designating a vast stretch of the Bay of Bengal as a danger zone for a long‑range missile test, with the advisory in force from 25 April to 6 May 2026.





The exclusion corridor extends to approximately 3,550 kilometres, pointing to preparations for an intermediate‑range ballistic missile launch. Defence sources have indicated that the flight path and exclusion zone correspond with the performance envelope of the Agni‑IV, a two‑stage, solid‑fuelled missile with a reported range of 3,500–4,000 kilometres.





The Agni‑IV is capable of carrying a 1,000‑kilogram warhead and remains a central element of India’s nuclear triad and deterrence posture.





© Damien Symon - @detresfa_





The timing of the notification is significant, as the test window coincides with the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, conducted in early May 2025.





Although the Ministry of Defence has not formally linked the trial to the anniversary, analysts suggest the launch would serve both as a validation exercise and as a symbolic demonstration of readiness and capability enhancement.





This comes amid a period in which India has stepped up testing of its strategic missile inventory, reinforcing its doctrine of credible minimum deterrence.





The Agni series, together with submarine‑launched systems such as the K‑4 and advanced projects like the hypersonic Long‑Range Anti‑Ship Missile, form the backbone of India’s strategic arsenal. Parallel efforts are underway to extend the reach of the BrahMos cruise missile to 800 kilometres, with induction expected by the end of 2027.





These developments highlight a broader modernisation drive across both tactical and strategic vectors, underscoring India’s determination to sustain momentum in missile development.





A NOTAM is issued to restrict civilian aircraft from entering specific airspace during sensitive operations. Such advisories ensure that military aircraft, missiles and drones can operate without interference or risk of mid‑air incidents.





They also serve as a safety measure, keeping non‑combat aviation clear of areas where military activity is underway. India has used similar advisories during periods of heightened tension, including conflicts with Pakistan, to safeguard civilian aviation while conducting military operations.





The present notification therefore carries both operational and strategic weight. It signals India’s intent to validate the Agni‑IV’s capabilities, maintain readiness in its deterrence posture, and continue modernising its missile inventory.





The overlap with the anniversary of Operation Sindoor adds a symbolic dimension, reinforcing the message of preparedness and continuity in India’s strategic trajectory.





ANI







