



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is intensifying its focus on unmanned warfare as drones, loitering munitions and autonomous strike systems increasingly dominate modern battlefields, reported TOI.





The Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a key DRDO laboratory, has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for compact, combat-proven turbojet engines designed for aerospace applications.





This move strongly signals that India is accelerating its jet-powered drone and cruise missile programs amid growing concerns over gaps in indigenous unmanned combat capabilities.





The specifications outlined by DRDO point towards the development of a highly survivable, all-weather unmanned combat platform capable of operating across India’s diverse and extreme battle environments.





The requirement for operations at altitudes above 9.5 km (30,000 feet) suggests deployment in high-altitude conditions near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, where thin air severely affects engine performance.





At the same time, the ability to function in temperatures ranging from below -30°C to above 40°C highlights deployment flexibility across terrains such as Ladakh, Siachen and the Thar desert.





The operational speed of up to Mach 0.9 (1,100 km/h) places the system in the category of high-subsonic strike platforms. Such speeds are fast enough to reduce enemy reaction time while remaining significantly cheaper than supersonic cruise missiles.





The compact size and sub-25 kg weight requirement indicate that DRDO is prioritising smaller, harder-to-detect systems that can be mass-produced. Vendors have also been asked to provide all necessary accessories and support systems required for ground testing and integration of the engine, underlining the seriousness of the program.





By specifically seeking readily available and flight-tested engines, DRDO appears to be attempting to shorten development timelines. This reflects the growing urgency within India’s defence establishment to rapidly build indigenous drone systems.





While countries such as the United States, China, Turkey and Iran have already developed dedicated ecosystems for combat drones, loitering munitions and jet-powered strike systems, India still remains dependent on foreign technologies in several critical areas.





Programs such as Tapas, Archer and multiple swarm drone projects have made progress, but several systems are still under development, and turbojet engine technology remains limited. Jet engines are among the toughest technologies to master, requiring advanced metallurgy, precision engineering and extensive testing.





The specifications mentioned strongly suggest that India intends to use these engines in long-range kamikaze drones, loitering munitions or subsonic cruise missiles. Modern conflicts have repeatedly highlighted the battlefield dominance of drones and loitering munitions, making DRDO’s decision to seek ready-made, flight-proven turbojet engines a clear indication of urgency.





The move reflects a strategic shift towards faster capability induction to match the pace of the rapidly evolving global military landscape. It also underscores India’s determination to close critical gaps in unmanned warfare and ensure that its armed forces are equipped with advanced, indigenous systems capable of operating in the most demanding environments.





TOI







