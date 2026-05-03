



The Indian drone industry has strongly welcomed the government’s decision to grant deadline extensions and waive penalties for contracts disrupted by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.





The move, announced through a Finance Ministry circular, recognises the situation as a Force Majeure event, providing much-needed relief to companies struggling with supply chain delays and rising costs.





Smit Shah, President of the Drone Federation of India, described the decision as the “right step” at a critical time.





He explained that many drone companies executing government contracts had faced severe disruptions in supplies and deliveries due to the conflict. These firms were concerned about heavy penalties for delays beyond their control, and the government’s recognition of the crisis as Force Majeure has eased those fears.





Shah emphasised that Force Majeure refers to extraordinary events or circumstances beyond human control, such as war, which make it impossible to fulfil contractual obligations on time. He noted that the Finance Ministry’s circular provides clarity by explicitly stating that contracts affected by the West Asia situation will receive an additional two to four months for completion, without fines or penalties.





The relief has been hailed as fair and practical by industry leaders. Shah highlighted that the decision sends a strong signal of government support to the sector, reassuring companies that the state stands firmly with Indian industry during difficult times.





He added that the Drone Federation of India welcomes the move wholeheartedly, as it provides immediate relief to member companies and strengthens confidence in government policy.





Beyond immediate relief, Shah pointed out that such policy support will help the drone sector scale up and grow stronger. He argued that this kind of backing is essential for India’s drone industry to deliver on the promise of Atmanirbhar Bharat by building resilience and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





The Finance Ministry had earlier clarified that contracts with government agencies disrupted by the West Asia crisis may be considered under Force Majeure, allowing deadline extensions of two to four months without penalties.





This measure applies only to contracts where delays are directly linked to the conflict and where contractors were not already in default.





Industry experts believe the decision will stabilise operations in the short term, giving companies breathing space to manage supply chain bottlenecks.





With disruptions at major cargo hubs and reduced shipments from affected regions, the relief is expected to mitigate immediate risks while encouraging firms to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities.





The government’s recognition of the crisis as Force Majeure not only provides contractual clarity but also reinforces India’s broader strategic push towards industrial resilience.





For the drone industry, which has emerged as a critical sector in defence and civilian applications, this relief marks a significant step in sustaining growth amid global instability.





ANI







