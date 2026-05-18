



A drone strike has struck the United Arab Emirates’ al-Dhafra region, igniting a fire at an electrical generator within the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant complex. The sudden aerial incursion immediately triggered emergency response protocols to contain the blaze at the critical infrastructure facility.





Abu Dhabi’s media office confirmed in a public update that emergency teams successfully managed the situation, reassuring the public that no injuries were reported and radiological safety levels remained unaffected, as the fire was outside the inner perimeter of the plant.





The incident has generated widespread international concern, yet no faction has claimed responsibility for the attack. The UAE’s official statement refrained from attributing blame to any specific party, reflecting a cautious diplomatic stance amid the ongoing war with Iran.





The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear watchdog based in Vienna, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, underscoring the gravity of the breach.





This marks the first time the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant has been directly targeted during the conflict, raising alarm over the vulnerability of nuclear facilities in active war zones.





The Barakah plant, located deep in the western deserts of Abu Dhabi near the Saudi border, is the first and only operational nuclear power facility on the Arabian Peninsula. Built at a cost of USD 20 billion in collaboration with South Korea, it went online in 2020 and houses four reactors.





Its targeting represents a sharp escalation in hostilities, highlighting the risks posed to nuclear infrastructure in volatile regions. The attack mirrors a dangerous trend seen during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, when nuclear power plants became focal points of military aggression.





On the other side of the current war, Iran has claimed that its Bushehr nuclear power plant has been attacked, though those incidents caused no structural damage or radiological release.





The strike on Barakah is part of a broader pattern of hostilities across the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf states in recent weeks. Diplomatic negotiations between Iran and the United States have stalled, leaving a fragile ceasefire on the brink of collapse.





The potential breakdown of this truce risks plunging the Middle East back into open warfare, a scenario that would exacerbate the global energy crisis already triggered by the conflict. Iran continues to exert control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime artery through which a fifth of the world’s oil once passed, while the United States enforces a strict naval blockade on Iranian ports.





Together, these dynamics compound the economic strain worldwide, with energy markets destabilised and geopolitical tensions intensifying.





This unprecedented attack on the Barakah facility underscores the perilous intersection of nuclear energy and modern warfare. It demonstrates how critical infrastructure, once considered untouchable, has become a target in conflicts where escalation threatens not only regional stability but also global security.





The incident is likely to prompt renewed international debate on safeguarding nuclear installations in war zones, as the risks of radiological disaster loom ever larger in the volatile Middle East.





ANI







