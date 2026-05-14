



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar formally welcomed foreign ministers and senior representatives at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today as India hosts the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting under its 2026 chairship.





The gathering highlights India’s leadership role in the expanded bloc and comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, with discussions expected to focus on global governance reforms, energy security, and strategic cooperation.





EAM Jaishankar began by receiving Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, who is representing Beijing in place of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, currently engaged in meetings in China during US President Donald Trump’s state visit. He then welcomed Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, and Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos Hessebon. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was also received, alongside Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State in the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Their presence underscores the expanded membership of BRICS, which now includes major economies and regional powers beyond the original five.





The meeting is part of India’s ongoing engagement with BRICS, which brings together emerging economies to deliberate on pressing global and regional issues. The agenda includes economic cooperation, multilateral reforms, trade, and development challenges.





New Delhi is set to be the focal point of international diplomacy from 14 to 15 May, with this ministerial meeting serving as a cornerstone of India’s 2026 chairship. India assumed the BRICS presidency on 1 January, taking over from Brazil, marking the fourth time it has led the grouping after hosting summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono to review progress under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in May 2018 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indonesia. Cooperation within the ASEAN framework was also discussed, reflecting India’s broader Indo-Pacific engagement.





On Wednesday, Jaishankar held meetings with counterparts from Russia, Brazil, the Maldives, and South Africa. His discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov covered the full spectrum of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade, investment, energy, connectivity, science, and technology. They also exchanged views on global and multilateral issues, reaffirming the depth of bilateral ties.





The expanded BRICS meeting has drawn participation from a wide range of nations. In addition to core members, delegations from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and observer states such as Malaysia, Thailand, Cuba, Vietnam, and Kazakhstan are present.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that delegates will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit, underlining the significance of the event as the first major ministerial-level engagement of India’s chairship.





The deliberations are expected to centre on the escalating crisis in West Asia, particularly the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, which has implications for global energy supply chains. Other issues on the agenda include terrorism, resilient supply chains, climate challenges, and reforms in global governance institutions.





Jaishankar, in his opening remarks, emphasised dialogue and diplomacy as essential tools in navigating global uncertainty.





He noted that BRICS must play a constructive and stabilising role for emerging markets and developing countries, particularly in areas of energy, food, fertiliser, and health security.





He reiterated the importance of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities in climate action, while stressing that peace and security remain central to the global order. The meeting is expected to shape the agenda for the BRICS Leaders’ Summit scheduled later this year in New Delhi.





Agencies







