



Noida‑based EndureAir Systems is advancing a major leap in India’s indigenous drone ecosystem with the development of the SABAL‑200, a high‑payload logistics drone capable of carrying up to 200 kilograms.





This ambitious project is being supported by the Indian Government’s Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund, which was launched in November 2025 to accelerate deep‑tech aerial robotics for the defence ecosystem.





The SABAL‑200 builds upon the company’s earlier successes with the Sabal‑20, which carried 20 kilograms, and the subsequent 50‑kilogram payload variant, both of which validated the tandem‑rotor design in operational conditions.





Founded in 2018 at IIT-Kanpur, EndureAir Systems has carved out a niche in designing and producing indigenously developed tandem‑rotor drones. The SABAL series mimics the Chinook‑style twin‑rotor configuration, a proven design in heavy‑lift helicopters, to achieve high stability and lift even in high‑altitude environments.





This configuration is particularly suited to India’s operational requirements, where mountainous terrain and thin air present significant challenges for conventional rotorcraft. By adopting this design philosophy, EndureAir is positioning itself as a critical contributor to India’s aerial logistics capabilities.





The SABAL‑200 represents a strategic goal of enhancing logistics support for the Indian Army. With its 200‑kilogram payload capacity, the drone is expected to deliver ammunition, rations, medical supplies, and communication equipment to forward posts in remote and high‑altitude regions where traditional supply chains are slow or impractical.





This capability directly addresses operational gaps in sustaining troops in difficult terrain, while also offering rapid deployment potential during disaster relief and humanitarian missions.





The project has received strong backing through the RDI Fund, which aims to nurture indigenous innovation in defence technologies. EndureAir’s selection for this support underscores the government’s confidence in its tandem‑rotor expertise and its ability to deliver scalable solutions for the armed forces.





In addition to the grant, the company has recently secured ₹25 crore in funding to further enhance its defence drone capabilities, ensuring that the SABAL‑200 development benefits from both public and private investment streams.





EndureAir’s trajectory reflects the broader momentum in India’s drone sector, where startups are increasingly demonstrating the ability to design, test, and deploy complex aerial systems domestically.





The SABAL‑200 is not merely a technological upgrade but a strategic capability that strengthens India’s self‑reliance in defence logistics. By scaling from 20 kilograms to 200 kilograms, the company is showcasing its engineering depth and its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the armed forces.





The SABAL‑200 project also highlights the dual‑use potential of heavy‑lift drones. While its primary focus is defence logistics, the same platform could be adapted for civilian applications such as infrastructure development in remote areas, delivery of agricultural inputs to inaccessible farms, and rapid disaster response operations.





This versatility ensures that the technology contributes to both national security and broader societal resilience.





EndureAir Systems’ work on the SABAL‑200 is therefore a significant milestone in India’s UAV journey. It demonstrates how indigenous innovation, backed by targeted government support and private investment, is reshaping the country’s aerial logistics landscape.





The successful deployment of such a system would mark a turning point in how India sustains its forces in challenging environments and responds to emergencies with speed and efficiency.





Agencies







