



Force majeure is a contractual clause that allows companies to suspend or cancel obligations when extraordinary events beyond their control make performance impossible, reported Reuters.





Gulf countries such as Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait have invoked it during the US–Israel war with Iran to shield themselves from penalties after shipping disruptions and attacks crippled their ability to export oil and gas.





This legal step underscores the scale of the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, where one‑fifth of global oil supply normally transits.





The war that began on 28 February with US–Israeli airstrikes on Iran has now stretched into its third month, with no sign of resolution. Sporadic clashes continue in the Strait of Hormuz despite a ceasefire announced on 7 April.





On Friday, US fighter jets struck two Iran‑linked vessels attempting to enter an Iranian port, hitting their smokestacks and forcing them to turn back. Iran’s semi‑official Fars news agency reported that the situation later calmed, though Tasnim warned of further clashes. Tehran has largely blocked non‑Iranian shipping through the strait since the war began, effectively choking off one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.





The United Arab Emirates came under renewed attack on Friday, with its air defences intercepting two ballistic missiles and three drones launched by Iran. Three people sustained moderate injuries. Iran has repeatedly targeted Gulf states hosting US bases, and the UAE described the latest strikes as a major escalation. These attacks followed President Trump’s brief launch of “Project Freedom” to escort ships through the strait, which he paused after 48 hours.





The CIA has assessed that Iran could withstand a US blockade of its ports for another four months without severe economic pressure, raising doubts about Washington’s leverage. A senior intelligence official dismissed reports of this analysis as false, but the perception persists that Tehran can endure the blockade longer than expected.





President Trump insists the ceasefire is intact, though Iran accuses the US of breaching it. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that “every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US opts for a reckless military adventure.” Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that one crew member was killed, ten wounded and six missing after a US Navy attack on an Iranian commercial ship late on Thursday.





Diplomatically, the US has found little international support. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking in Rome, criticised allies such as Italy for not backing Washington’s efforts to reopen the strait, warning of a dangerous precedent if Tehran were allowed to control an international waterway.





Meanwhile, the US Treasury announced sanctions against ten individuals and companies, including several in China and Hong Kong, for aiding Iran’s military in securing weapons and raw materials for its Shahed drones. Treasury warned that secondary sanctions could be imposed on foreign financial institutions, including those linked to China’s independent oil refineries.





Against this backdrop, Gulf countries have invoked force majeure. The clause, derived from French meaning “superior force,” allows parties to suspend or cancel contractual obligations when events such as war, natural disasters or government actions make fulfilment impossible.





QatarEnergy halted gas liquefaction on 2 March, followed by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and Bahrain’s Bapco Energies. These declarations protect companies from financial penalties for failing to deliver shipments.





The Strait of Hormuz’s closure and repeated attacks on energy infrastructure have made exports unsafe and unpredictable, forcing Gulf producers to legally shield themselves from liability. This has sent ripples through global energy markets, with oil prices soaring above $100 a barrel and LNG supplies disrupted worldwide.





The invocation of force majeure highlights the fragility of global energy security. With roughly 20% of global oil and LNG shipments passing through Hormuz, any disruption has immediate global consequences.





Gulf states have long built pipelines to bypass the strait, such as Saudi Arabia’s East‑West Pipeline and the UAE’s Adcop line, but these cannot fully replace Hormuz’s capacity. The war has therefore exposed the vulnerability of energy markets to geopolitical shocks, and the legal recourse of force majeure is now a critical tool for Gulf producers to manage risk.





Reuters







