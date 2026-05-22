



France and India have reinforced their defence collaboration with a high-level meeting at DRDO Headquarters on 20 May 2026, where advanced technology sharing and joint R&D were emphasised. This visit by France’s Delegate General for Armaments marks a significant step in deepening the strategic partnership, particularly in areas such as aerospace, AI, propulsion, and underwater systems.





A French delegation led by Mr Patrick Pailloux, Delegate General for Armaments (DGA France), visited the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Headquarters in New Delhi on 20 May 2026.





The delegation held detailed discussions with Dr Samir V. Kamat, Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, focusing on strengthening collaboration in advanced defence technologies. This engagement highlighted the growing importance of bilateral cooperation in cutting-edge research and development.





The meeting builds upon the renewed defence R&D pact signed earlier between DRDO and DGA France, which covers a wide spectrum of domains including aeronautical platforms, unmanned vehicles, advanced defence materials, cyber security, artificial intelligence, space technologies, navigation systems, advanced propulsion, advanced sensors, and underwater technologies.





Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to harnessing synergies between their leading defence research establishments to address evolving global security challenges.





France’s expertise in programs such as the Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene submarines, already integrated into Indian forces, provides a strong foundation for further collaboration. The discussions also touched upon co-development opportunities, including next-generation fighter engines and expanded Rafale production in India, aligning with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Geopolitical considerations were also central to the dialogue. With rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific, both nations recognised the importance of interoperability and joint exercises such as Varuna. France, with its overseas territories in the region, shares India’s strategic interest in countering assertive postures and ensuring regional stability. The partnership is increasingly seen as a strategic imperative rather than a transactional arrangement.





Technological cooperation was a key highlight. Joint work in unmanned aerial systems could accelerate India’s drone swarm capabilities and UCAV development, complementing indigenous projects like the Ghatak stealth UCAV.





Research in advanced materials is expected to enhance stealth features and hypersonic structures, vital for next-generation platforms. Artificial intelligence integration was identified as a priority, with both nations aiming to embed AI in decision-making systems, predictive maintenance, and autonomous operations.





Space and navigation technologies were also discussed, with potential collaboration to bolster satellite-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. Navigation advancements could refine alternatives to GPS, ensuring resilience in contested environments.





In propulsion, India’s Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) may benefit from French expertise in scramjet engines, while underwater propulsion technologies could support India’s Project 75-Alpha submarine program.





The visit underscored the strategic depth of the India–France partnership, reaffirming that defence cooperation is now a central pillar of their broader relationship. Both sides expressed confidence that sustained collaboration in advanced technologies would not only strengthen their respective defence capabilities but also contribute to regional and global stability.





Agencies







