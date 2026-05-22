



India’s Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi met Dinesh Trivedi, the High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh, to discuss strengthening defence cooperation, enhancing military-to-military engagement, and improving border security.





The meeting comes at a time of heightened diplomatic activity between New Delhi and Dhaka, amid evolving political dynamics under Bangladesh’s new government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.





Dinesh Trivedi’s courtesy call on General Dwivedi was aimed at reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and Bangladesh. The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) confirmed that the interaction focused on bolstering defence ties, improving coordination on border management, and deepening military cooperation.





This reflects the priority both nations attach to maintaining stability along their shared frontier, which remains one of the most sensitive borders in South Asia.





The meeting took place against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic and strategic engagement between the two countries. India and Bangladesh have been working closely on issues of border security, counter-terrorism, and regional stability. The Indian Army has consistently emphasised the importance of military-to-military exchanges, joint training, and operational coordination with Bangladesh to address shared challenges.





Bangladesh’s Home Affairs Minister Salahuddin Ahmed reiterated that India’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam are internal matters of India. He stressed that Dhaka has “no scope” to comment on these issues, underlining Bangladesh’s stance of non-interference in India’s domestic affairs. At the same time, he confirmed that the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) remains on high alert to prevent illegal infiltration and unauthorised crossings along the border.





On the political front, the interim Bangladeshi government has formally sought the return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through legal and diplomatic channels. A request has been sent to India for her extradition so she can face legal proceedings in Bangladesh.





Minister Ahmed emphasised that the government remains committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring justice through lawful and institutional processes.





These developments highlight how India-Bangladesh relations are undergoing a structural reset. The new administration in Dhaka, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, is steering bilateral ties toward a pragmatic, interest-driven partnership.





Both nations are actively charting a forward-looking path, focusing on security coordination, economic cooperation, and regional stability.





The evolving relationship is particularly significant given the complex challenges of border management, insurgency risks, and shifting political dynamics in South Asia. India views Bangladesh as a critical partner in its neighbourhood, especially in the context of connectivity projects, counter-terrorism cooperation, and maritime security in the Bay of Bengal. For Bangladesh, India remains a vital ally in ensuring stability and advancing its strategic interests.





The meeting between General Dwivedi and Dinesh Trivedi thus marks an important step in consolidating defence and security ties. It reflects the shared commitment of both nations to strengthen institutional mechanisms, enhance operational coordination, and build a resilient partnership capable of addressing regional challenges.





ANI







