



India is advancing a significant transformation in its approach to future air combat, moving beyond reliance on fighter jets and cruise missiles to embrace unmanned stealth aircraft capable of long-range strikes.





At the centre of this shift is the Ghatak stealth UCAV program, valued at approximately ₹39,000 crore, which has now been restructured under the Remote Piloted Strike Aircraft (RPSA) initiative.





No longer viewed as a mere technology demonstrator, the project is being developed into a full-scale combat platform designed for real operational scenarios. This development coincides with India’s parallel investments in next-generation air power systems, including the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





Historically, India’s air power has been defined by platforms such as the Rafale fighter jet, the BrahMos cruise missile and the Agni series of ballistic missiles. These systems have demonstrated their effectiveness in precision strikes and penetration of enemy air defence networks.





Building on these lessons, India is now focusing on stealth and unmanned technologies that can operate in contested airspace. The Ghatak program draws on earlier work with the Stealth Wing Flying Testbed (SWIFT), which validated critical technologies such as flying-wing stealth design, autonomous flight control systems and internal weapon bays. These features enable reduced radar visibility while conducting missions deep inside enemy territory.





Under the RPSA phase, efforts are concentrated on scaling these technologies into a deployable system. Enhancements are being made in survivability, operational range and integration with other combat platforms, ensuring the UCAV can operate alongside both manned and unmanned systems.





The Defence Ministry’s procurement body has recommended approval for the acquisition of 60 Ghatak UCAVs developed by the DRDO, with the proposal awaiting final clearance from the Defence Acquisition Council.





The Ghatak has been conceived as a stealth, tailless flying-wing platform with a low radar signature and internal weapons carriage. It is designed for deep strike missions without a pilot onboard, capable of tackling high-risk operations such as disabling enemy air defence systems, striking strategic targets and supporting electronic warfare.





Its flexibility allows it to operate independently or in coordination with manned fighter aircraft, depending on mission requirements. The Indian Air Force has extended its support to the program, with Air Chief Marshal AP Singh emphasising that unmanned systems will play a major role in the Vision 2047 roadmap, though they will not fully replace fighter jets in the near future.





A notable milestone was achieved in December 2023 when the DRDO successfully tested an autonomous flying wing technology demonstrator at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka.





The aircraft completed automatic landing without pilot or ground radar intervention, showcasing full autonomous flight capability. Earlier tests began in 2022, with prototypes built using carbon composite materials and equipped with advanced onboard sensors for health monitoring.





The system is capable of autonomous take-off and landing based on programmed instructions, adding to its operational versatility.





The program is being pursued under a development-cum-production partner model, encouraging private sector participation in areas such as avionics, artificial intelligence and advanced materials. This approach is expected to strengthen India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem and reduce reliance on external suppliers.





Militarily, the Ghatak is seen as a force multiplier, intended for suppression of enemy air defences, precision strikes and electronic warfare. Its autonomous capability reduces risks to pilots and enables more aggressive mission planning.





The UCAV is also being developed under a manned-unmanned teaming concept, where platforms such as the Su-30MKI and future AMCA jets can control multiple drones. These UCAVs can serve as strike units, decoys or sensor platforms, complicating enemy targeting and enhancing mission flexibility.





With artificial intelligence and sensor fusion integrated into the system, the Ghatak is expected to process threats in real time, select optimal routes and prioritise targets during missions.





This program represents a major step in India’s transition towards autonomous combat systems, with unmanned aerial warfare set to play a pivotal role in future defence strategy.





Agencies







