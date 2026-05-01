



Hyderabad-based deep-tech start-up EON Space Labs has unveiled Lumira_E40I50, India’s first germanium-free thermal drone camera capable of detecting humans from two kilometres and vehicles from eight kilometres using onboard artificial intelligence, reported India Today.





The payload has been designed for aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and the company asserts that it performs on par with germanium-dependent rivals. Its arrival is significant given India’s complete reliance on imported germanium, a rare and costly metal whose supply chain has been destabilised by geopolitical tensions and export restrictions.





Prices have tripled since mid-2023, leaving India’s defence sector exposed to volatility. Lumira’s development marks a strategic step towards self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





The breakthrough lies in the use of chalcogenide glass, which transmits infrared radiation unlike ordinary glass that blocks it. Germanium has traditionally been the default material for thermal lenses due to its transparency to long-wave infrared light, the band where human body heat resides.





EON Space Labs has replaced germanium with chalcogenide glass, composed of elements such as sulphur, selenium, or tellurium, which can be manufactured domestically.





Sanjay Kumar, co-founder of EON Space Labs, explained that their lenses achieve high transmission in the long-wave infrared spectrum, ensuring performance without dependence on imported germanium.





The system incorporates an a-thermalized design to counter temperature-driven distortion. Surveillance cameras mounted on drones face extreme conditions, from minus 20°C in the Himalayas to 55°C in Rajasthan.





Even minor expansion or contraction of optical materials can throw lenses out of focus. EON Space Labs has engineered a self-correcting design combining mechanical housing compensations with optical coatings to maintain clarity across such ranges. This ensures the camera remains sharp whether deployed over snowfields or desert runways.





Lumira’s onboard AI enhances detection accuracy by analysing biological motion patterns and pixel-level shape data rather than relying solely on heat intensity. At long distances, a Sun-warmed rock and a crouching soldier may appear similar on a thermal sensor.





The AI distinguishes between them by studying spatial characteristics and temporal changes. Humans exhibit rhythmic limb movements and shifting postures, while rocks remain static and engines radiate concentrated mechanical heat.





Proprietary datasets collected by EON Space Labs across varied environments trained the edge compute model, enabling real-time classification directly on the device without reliance on remote servers. This eliminates communication delays and reduces vulnerability to signal jamming.





The shift away from germanium also reduces payload weight. Chalcogenide glass has lower density, allowing Lumira to remain within the 800g to 2.2kg range without compromising lens size or aperture. This lighter design reduces drone motor power consumption, extending flight times.





The payload integrates a thermal sensor, a 40X optical zoom camera, and a gimbal stabilisation system, ensuring steady imaging even when the drone tilts or shakes. Its compatibility with compact drones, aerostats, and eVTOLs makes it versatile for platforms that cannot carry heavy payloads. The system meets MIL-STD-810H standards, proving resilience against extreme environmental stresses.





Beyond Lumira, EON Space Labs is developing Raven, a ground-based surveillance system expected by mid-2026 to detect and track suicide drones, a growing battlefield threat.





The timing of Lumira’s launch is critical, as Israel—responsible for nearly 15 per cent of India’s defence imports—has paused exports of sensors and electro-optics amid ongoing conflict in West Asia.





By manufacturing domestically at scale, co-founders Sanjay Kumar and Punit Badeka aim to reduce India’s dependence on imported defence electronics and strengthen supply chain resilience. Lumira represents not just a technological innovation but a strategic necessity, positioning India to secure its defence capabilities against external shocks.





India Today







