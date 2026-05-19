



US officials and press members accompanying President Donald Trump reportedly discarded all Chinese-provided materials before boarding Air Force One at the conclusion of his two-day visit to Beijing.





According to reports, the delegation threw away phones, credential badges, lapel pins, and other commemorative items issued by Chinese hosts. A bin was placed near the aircraft stairs at Beijing Capital Airport, where the items were dumped shortly before departure.





The directive was absolute: no item of Chinese origin was permitted to board the aircraft. This move underscored the deep mistrust and heightened cybersecurity fears that continue to define US-China relations, despite the cordial optics of Trump’s meetings with President Xi Jinping.





Emily Goodin, White House correspondent for the New York Post, wrote on X that “Nothing from China [was] allowed on the plane.” Delegation members had already taken precautions prior to the trip, leaving personal electronic devices at home and operating exclusively on clean burner phones throughout their stay in China.





These measures reflected Washington’s longstanding concerns over Beijing’s cyber-surveillance capabilities and fears that even seemingly innocuous items could be exploited for intelligence gathering or tracking purposes.





Officials routinely destroy or surrender electronic devices and sensitive materials to prevent potential compromise, and this visit was no exception.





Reports also highlighted that the American delegation relied solely on temporary burner phones during the trip, with no personal electronics permitted. This stringent approach to cybersecurity was part of a broader pattern of precautionary measures adopted by US officials when engaging with China.





The decision to discard even symbolic gifts and badges illustrated the extent of suspicion and the determination to eliminate any potential risk, however small.





Behind the scenes, tensions reportedly surfaced between Chinese and American officials over security arrangements and media access at summit-related events.





During Trump and Xi’s visit to Beijing’s Temple of Heaven, a US Secret Service agent accompanying the press pool was denied entry by Chinese officials because he was carrying a firearm, a standard protocol for American security personnel.





The disagreement led to nearly a 90-minute delay before the media was finally allowed into the venue, following what reporters described as an intense discussion between both sides. This incident highlighted the friction that persisted despite the outwardly cordial atmosphere of the state visit.





Trump’s visit, his first to China in nearly a decade and his seventh face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, was publicly presented as a step towards strengthening ties between Washington and Beijing.





However, significant disagreements remain on key issues such as trade imbalances, technology competition, Taiwan, and the ongoing war in Iran.





While the visit was marked by ceremonial displays of friendship, the destruction of Chinese-issued materials by the US delegation revealed the underlying mistrust and strategic caution that continue to shape the bilateral relationship.





The president and his delegation have since returned to Washington, with no official comment issued by the White House on the reported disposal of Chinese-provided items.





The episode serves as a stark reminder that beneath the diplomatic courtesies, the US-China relationship remains fraught with suspicion, particularly in the realm of cybersecurity and intelligence.





Agencies











