



The Indian Air Force has confirmed that it has received no formal communication from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited regarding the delivery of TEJAS MK-1A fighters, despite earlier assurances from former HAL CMD D K Sunil that handovers would begin in the first week of May.





This disconnect between HAL and the IAF underscores the deepening crisis in India’s most important indigenous fighter program.





The situation reflects a troubling lack of synchronisation between the manufacturer and the end user. HAL has repeatedly stated that five TEJAS MK-1A aircraft are structurally complete and ready, yet the IAF insists that without certification of critical systems, including the AESA radar, electronic warfare suite and integrated weapons package, no aircraft can be inducted.





The absence of a decisive review meeting between HAL and the IAF, originally scheduled for late April or early May, has further delayed clarity on delivery timelines.





Sources indicate that this meeting was meant to finalise progress on mandatory operational benchmarks and update the induction schedule, but it has not taken place, leaving the program in limbo.





The IAF’s frustration is palpable. With squadron strength down to 29 against a sanctioned 42.5, the service urgently requires new fighters to maintain operational readiness.





The TEJAS MK-1A fleet of 83 aircraft is central to stabilising numbers, yet every month of delay erodes confidence and forces the Air Force to stretch its ageing assets further.





HAL’s inability to close out even the original MK-1 contract, with two trainer aircraft still pending, adds to the perception of inefficiency and poor program management.





Compounding matters are supply-chain disruptions, particularly delays in the delivery of GE F404 engines from the United States, and the protracted certification of the Israeli EL/M-2052 AESA radar.





While HAL has expanded production capacity with a third line at Nashik, bottlenecks in integration and certification continue to stall progress. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had ceremonially flagged off the first MK-1A in October 2025, but the promised deliveries have not materialised, raising questions about HAL’s credibility.





The IAF has made clear that it will not accept partially equipped aircraft. It has granted certain exemptions from contractual obligations but insists that all mandatory requirements must be met before induction.





HAL’s claim that aircraft are ready is therefore undermined by the absence of certification from the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification, which must validate every system before operational clearance is granted. Integrated weapons trials are still ongoing, and any issues identified could push timelines further, making mid-2026 the earliest realistic window for induction.





For HAL’s new Chairman and Managing Director, Ravi Kota, branded as the “LCA Man” for his long association with the TEJAS program, this is a defining test. He must restore trust between HAL and the IAF, ensure that communication channels are transparent, and deliver aircraft that meet full combat standards.





The credibility of HAL as India’s premier aerospace manufacturer is at stake, with an order book exceeding ₹1 lakh crore and multiple programs competing for resources.





The TEJAS MK-1A, however, remains the most visible symbol of India’s push for indigenous defence capability, and its delays are damaging both operational readiness and national confidence.





The sad state of affairs highlights systemic inefficiencies in production sequencing, certification, and program execution. Unless HAL and the IAF align their priorities and communication, the TEJAS MK-1A risks becoming another cautionary tale of India’s defence procurement struggles rather than a flagship of self-reliance.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







