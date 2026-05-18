



HAL achieved a historic milestone on 30 December 2025 when the Directorate General of Civil Aviation formally certified the indigenous manufacturing of the Shakti civil engine variant, marking the first time an aero engine has been cleared for domestic civil production in India, reported Alpha Defense on its X handle





This certification coincided with the inaugural flight of the Dhruv New Generation (DHRUV-NG) helicopter, signalling HAL’s formal entry into the civil aviation helicopter sector.





The certification ceremony was held at HAL’s Helicopter Division in Bangalore and was attended by Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, HAL Chairman and Managing Director Dr D K Sunil, senior DGCA officials, and representatives from Pawan Hans Ltd.





The event underscored India’s growing self-reliance in aerospace technology, with the Shakti civil engine becoming the first indigenous aero engine to receive DGCA approval for civil use. This achievement was made possible through collaboration with Safran Engines and close coordination with the DGCA, reflecting a significant leap in India’s ability to produce high-performance engines domestically.





The DHRUV-NG helicopter, powered by twin Shakti 1H1C engines, is a 5.5-tonne, twin-engine, multi-role platform designed for civil applications such as transportation, emergency response, and tourism.





It features a civil-certified glass cockpit compliant with AS4 standards and a modern avionics suite, enhancing safety and situational awareness. HAL confirmed that the DHRUV-NG is progressing towards full civil certification within three to four months, paving the way for commercial operations.





The helicopter builds upon the DHRUV MK-1 Civil platform, which has already logged over 24,000 flight hours, and has been upgraded to meet the rigorous demands of the global civil aviation market.





Minister Ram Mohan Naidu described the inaugural flight as a “flight of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” emphasising that the certification and flight together represent the vision of a developed India taking wings.





He noted that HAL had achieved the milestone within a year of showcasing the demonstrator, and that the DHRUV-NG has emerged as a viable platform for multiple operators. HAL’s CMD Dr D K Sunil highlighted that the DHRUV-NG is the cornerstone of HAL’s civil expansion, offering enhanced safety, performance, and cost-effectiveness, making it a strong alternative to imported helicopters. He stressed that HAL is working closely with the DGCA to ensure globally aligned certification standards.





The certification of the Shakti civil engine also reduces India’s dependency on imported components for civil aviation helicopters, strengthening domestic capabilities in high-performance rotary-wing aircraft.





This aligns with the government’s Make in India initiative and represents a major step forward in indigenous aerospace development. HAL, a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has been at the forefront of India’s aerospace and defence industry since 1940, designing and manufacturing aircraft, helicopters, engines, and related systems.





The Shakti civil engine certification now adds a civil aviation dimension to its portfolio, reinforcing India’s position as a nation capable of producing advanced aerospace technologies.





The DHRUV-NG’s entry into the civil aviation market is expected to boost India’s competitiveness in rotary-wing aircraft, offering a domestically produced solution for civil operators and reducing reliance on foreign imports.





With the DGCA certification of the Shakti civil engine, HAL has demonstrated its ability to deliver indigenous solutions that meet international standards, ensuring that India’s civil aviation sector can rely on home-grown technology for future growth.





Agencies







