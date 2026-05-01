



India’s human spaceflight program is advancing steadily, with the Indian Space Research Organisation revealing detailed updates on astronaut training and mission readiness for the Gaganyaan mission.





According to a India Today report, the latest annual report provides the most comprehensive account yet of how the first batch of astronauts, known as Gaganyaatris, are being prepared for their journey into orbit.





A central element of the training regime is the Static Mock-up Simulator, a full-scale replica of the crew module. This facility allows astronauts to familiarise themselves with mission conditions and practise extended sessions lasting 2, 6, 10, and even 18 hours.





These exercises test critical aspects such as crew reachability, onboard audio-visual communication, emergency exit procedures, and responses to unexpected mission scenarios.





The simulator also helps astronauts adapt to the confined environment and display systems of the crew module, with habitability trials ensuring they can function effectively in tight quarters for prolonged periods.





Alongside the physical simulator, an upgraded Virtual Reality Training Simulator has been introduced. This immersive system digitally replicates mission scenarios, enabling astronauts to rehearse operations, navigation, and emergency handling in a realistic yet controlled environment.





The VR upgrade enhances situational awareness and reduces dependence on physical simulations alone, broadening the scope of training.





ISRO has also established a dedicated Mission Control Training Room to prepare ground personnel. This facility ensures coordinated training between astronauts and mission control teams, strengthening communication and operational readiness during flight.





Beyond crew training, significant progress has been made in communication and tracking infrastructure.





The Amazon Web Services network has been operationalised and validated during the SPADEX mission, while collaboration with the European Space Agency has enabled Radio Frequency Compatibility Tests and end-to-end checks for audio and video transmission at a German ground station.





India’s own infrastructure has been expanded through feeder stations under the IDRSS-1 network at ISTRAC in Bangalore and SHAR. Data transmission using GSAT satellites has been successfully demonstrated, and terrestrial communication links now connect the Indian Naval Station, SHAR, and mission control centres in Bangalore and Delhi.





International partnerships are also playing a vital role. ISRO has signed a contract with the Swedish Space Corporation for ground station support and established a new terminal in Australia’s Cocos (Keeling) Islands to enhance global tracking coverage.





Despite these advances, the crewed mission remains delayed and is unlikely to launch before 2028. The maiden uncrewed mission, however, is expected to lift off in 2026, though ISRO has yet to announce a firm date.





The combination of astronaut training, mission control preparation, and strengthened communication systems reflects India’s methodical approach to human spaceflight, laying the groundwork for its first manned mission into orbit.





IT







