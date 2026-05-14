



HFCL Group has announced a significant investment initiative aimed at strengthening India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. The telecom gear maker revealed that it will invest approximately ₹230 crore to establish a new defence manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.





The plant will be located in the Sri Satya Sai District, a region that is rapidly emerging as a hub for defence and aerospace industries. In a filing to the stock exchanges, HFCL confirmed that its Board of Directors has approved the establishment of this facility, which will focus on the manufacture of Multi‑Mode Hand Grenades (MMHG) and similar advanced defence products.





The company stated that the project is expected to be completed by December 2027. The ₹230 crore capital outlay will be funded through a combination of internal accruals, debt financing, and proceeds from a preferential issue of convertible warrants.





This diversified funding approach underscores HFCL’s commitment to ensuring the timely execution of the project while maintaining financial stability. The facility will be designed to enable HFCL to not only manufacture but also design and develop advanced defence systems, thereby significantly expanding its defence product portfolio and enhancing its long‑term growth prospects in the strategic sector.





HFCL highlighted that the domestic and global defence sectors are currently witnessing unprecedented growth. This surge is being driven by heightened geopolitical uncertainties, an enhanced focus on national security, and increasing investments by governments worldwide in advanced defence technologies.





India, in particular, is experiencing a strong policy push under import substitution, indigenisation, and long‑term defence procurement programs. These initiatives are creating substantial opportunities for domestic manufacturers with robust engineering and manufacturing capabilities.





HFCL’s new facility is expected to position the company to take advantage of these opportunities, aligning with the government’s vision of self‑reliance in defence production.





The establishment of the defence manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh also reflects the state’s growing importance in India’s defence industrial landscape. Sri Satya Sai District has already attracted major investments from leading defence and aerospace firms, and HFCL’s entry further consolidates its status as a strategic hub.





The company’s move is in line with the broader trend of private sector participation in defence manufacturing, which is being actively encouraged by policy reforms and incentives. By focusing on products such as Multi‑Mode Hand Grenades, HFCL is diversifying its portfolio beyond telecom equipment into critical defence systems, thereby reinforcing its role in supporting India’s national security objectives.





The timing of this investment is particularly significant given the global environment of heightened defence preparedness and technological modernisation. HFCL’s initiative is expected to contribute to India’s efforts to reduce dependence on imports and to build indigenous capabilities in defence manufacturing.





The facility will serve as a platform for innovation, enabling the company to develop cutting‑edge solutions that meet both domestic and international requirements. With completion targeted by December 2027, the project represents a long‑term strategic commitment to the defence sector, ensuring that HFCL remains a key player in India’s evolving security and industrial ecosystem.





PTI







