



India has begun work on the ₹2,352 crore Chenab–Beas Link Tunnel Project in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti, a strategic 8.7-km tunnel designed to divert water from the Chandra River into the Beas system.





This initiative is central to India’s broader effort to maximise domestic river resource utilisation following the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.





The Chenab–Beas Link Tunnel Project is being executed by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and forms part of a larger inter-basin river-linking initiative.





The tunnel will transfer surplus water from the Chenab basin into the Beas river system, enhancing irrigation, hydropower generation, and long-term water management. A 19-metre-high barrage is also planned across the Chandra River in the Lahaul valley as part of Phase-I construction, ensuring controlled diversion and storage.





The project site is located near Koskar village, upstream of the north portal of the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang, in a high-altitude Himalayan terrain where India has already expanded road, tunnel, and energy infrastructure.





This location is strategically important, not only for water management but also for national security, given its proximity to sensitive frontier regions.





India’s decision to fast-track this project comes in the wake of its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) earlier this year, following the Pahalgam terror attack. Under the treaty signed in 1960, Pakistan received primary rights over the western rivers—the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab—while India retained rights over the eastern rivers and limited non-consumptive uses of the western rivers.





By moving ahead with projects like the Chenab–Beas tunnel, India is signalling a decisive shift towards optimising its share of western river waters, which had long remained underutilised.





The Chenab–Beas tunnel is expected to significantly boost hydropower capacity in the Beas basin, supporting India’s renewable energy goals. It will also improve irrigation potential across Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, helping stabilise agricultural output in water-stressed regions.





Additionally, the project is designed to strengthen sediment management and water flow regulation, reducing risks of flooding and ensuring sustainable water use.





Alongside this project, NHPC has also initiated work on a sediment bypass tunnel at the Salal Dam in Jammu & Kashmir, aimed at tackling siltation problems that have reduced reservoir capacity and turbine efficiency.





Together, these Chenab-linked projects represent an investment of nearly ₹2,600 crore and highlight India’s intent to modernise water infrastructure while reinforcing its strategic autonomy over river resources.





Experts believe the Chenab–Beas tunnel will reshape water utilisation in northern India, providing a reliable supply chain for irrigation and energy while reducing dependence on unpredictable monsoon flows.





It also reflects India’s broader policy of leveraging infrastructure to counter vulnerabilities in water-sharing arrangements with Pakistan, ensuring that surplus waters are channelled for domestic benefit rather than flowing unused across the border.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







