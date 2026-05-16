



India has achieved a major milestone in underwater warfare technology with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) delivering production‑grade Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedoes (WGHWT) to DRDO’s Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL).





This indigenous system, realised in both practice and combat variants, significantly enhances the Indian Navy’s operational readiness and self‑reliance in advanced naval weaponry.





The delivery of the Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo represents a culmination of years of collaborative effort between BDL and NSTL under the Development‑cum‑Production Partner framework.





This partnership has ensured that India’s first production‑grade wire‑guided heavyweight torpedo is not only indigenously manufactured but also incorporates advanced technologies that rival global standards. The torpedo has been formally handed over, marking a decisive step in strengthening India’s maritime strike capabilities.





The torpedo is equipped with a state‑of‑the‑art technology suite that includes advanced homing systems and a robust propulsion package. These features are complemented by sophisticated search, attack, and re‑attack abilities, enabling the weapon to track, engage, and neutralise hostile submarines with precision. Such capabilities are critical in modern naval warfare, where stealthy underwater threats demand rapid detection and decisive counter‑measures.





Developed in both practice and combat configurations, the system allows the Navy to train extensively with realistic simulations while maintaining a fully operational combat variant for deployment. This dual‑track approach ensures that crews are well‑prepared for real‑world scenarios without compromising on readiness. The combat variant carries a high‑explosive warhead designed to deliver lethal effect against enemy submarines and surface vessels.





The torpedo is closely linked to the Varunastra programme, India’s flagship indigenous heavyweight torpedo developed by NSTL. Varunastra weighs approximately 1.5 tonnes, measures 7.78 metres in length, and carries a 250‑kilogram warhead.





It is powered by electric propulsion using Silver Oxide Zinc batteries, achieving speeds of up to 50 knots and ranges of 40–50 kilometres. Its guidance system combines fibre‑optic wire guidance with active‑passive acoustic homing and multi‑GNSS navigation, making it one of the most advanced torpedoes globally. The exercise variant integrates instrumentation systems to record dynamic parameters, ensuring comprehensive evaluation during trials.





The successful productionisation of this complex underwater weapon system underscores India’s growing expertise in cutting‑edge naval technologies. More than 95 per cent of the torpedo’s components are indigenously sourced, reflecting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative’s emphasis on self‑reliance.





The conformal array transducer enables wider detection angles compared to conventional torpedoes, while advanced autonomous guidance algorithms and insensitive warheads provide resilience across diverse combat scenarios. Notably, it is the only torpedo in the world to feature a GPS‑based locating aid, enhancing recovery and operational flexibility.





The achievement also highlights the strong collaboration between DRDO, BDL, and a wide network of industrial partners, including MSMEs. Their combined efforts have ensured that India can field a world‑class underwater weapon system without reliance on foreign suppliers.





This is particularly significant given the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region, where submarine activity by regional and extra‑regional powers continues to expand.





The handover ceremony was attended by senior officials from DRDO, BDL, and the Indian Navy, who commended the dedication of scientists, engineers, and production teams. Their contributions have been recognised as vital in realising this indigenous capability, which will serve as a cornerstone of India’s naval modernisation drive. The torpedo’s induction into service strengthens deterrence and provides the Navy with a potent tool to safeguard national interests in contested waters.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







