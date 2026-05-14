



India and Chile have reinforced their economic partnership through a high-level Business Roundtable chaired by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, with Chilean Foreign Minister Francisco Perez Mackenna and Vice-Minister Paula Estevez.





The talks centred on advancing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and expanding collaboration across critical sectors such as minerals, clean energy, healthcare, and technology transfer.





The India-Chile Business Roundtable in New Delhi marked a significant step in strengthening trans-continental economic ties. Convened by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, the session brought together Chilean Foreign Affairs Minister Francisco Perez Mackenna, Vice-Minister of International Economic Relations Paula Estevez, and leading business representatives from both nations.





The discussions highlighted untapped synergies between the two economies and explored opportunities under the proposed CEPA, which is expected to deepen bilateral ties and unlock new growth avenues.





Minister Goyal shared details of the engagement on X, noting that the talks focused on critical minerals, food processing, healthcare, clean energy, technology transfer, and other emerging sectors. He emphasised that collaboration under CEPA would create new opportunities for businesses and people in both countries. The Chilean delegation’s visit, spanning from 9 to 15 May, was specifically designed to strengthen economic and commercial cooperation, underscoring the strategic importance of the partnership.





The Ministry of Commerce and Industry reported that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding trade and investment, noting steady growth in bilateral relations. The talks highlighted strong complementarities between the two nations, particularly in the need for resilient supply chains and sustainable development.





The CEPA negotiations were identified as a primary focus, with both countries expressing determination to conclude the agreement at the earliest to unlock the full potential of their economic relationship.





Beyond ministerial-level discussions, Commerce Secretary held separate talks with Vice-Minister Paula Estevez to address trade facilitation, market access, and institutional economic engagement. These interactions aimed to strengthen the framework for bilateral cooperation and ensure smoother trade flows.





The Business Roundtable further operationalised these diplomatic goals by bringing together industry stakeholders to explore new avenues in infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, digital services, logistics, and advanced manufacturing.





The engagement also aligns with India’s broader trade strategy, as Commerce Minister Goyal has recently outlined ambitious plans to push exports towards the $1 trillion mark. India’s expanding network of free trade agreements now covers over two-thirds of global trade, and Chile is seen as a key partner in Latin America.





The CEPA with Chile is expected to enhance market access, reduce trade barriers, and boost investments, complementing India’s efforts to diversify supply chains amid global uncertainties.





India and Chile share longstanding relations rooted in mutual trust and democratic values. Their economic engagement has steadily grown, with Chile emerging as a vital partner in sectors such as minerals, renewable energy, agriculture, and services.





The current visit has reinforced momentum in bilateral ties, underscoring a shared vision for a future-oriented economic partnership that leverages complementarities and builds resilient frameworks for cooperation.





ANI







