



India and Cyprus have taken a significant step forward in their bilateral relations by elevating ties to a Strategic Partnership.





The announcement was made during the visit of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to New Delhi, where both nations signed six Memoranda of Understanding and agreements, unveiling a roadmap for Defence Cooperation covering the period 2026 to 2031.





The two sides also agreed to establish a Cyber Security Dialogue, reflecting their shared commitment to addressing emerging challenges in the digital domain.





The visit saw the launch of a Consular Dialogue between India and Cyprus, alongside the European nation’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative under the pillar of Trade, Connectivity and Maritime Transport.





In a gesture of goodwill, India gifted the Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISM) Cube to Nicosia, designed to deliver rapid medical care in disaster zones and remote areas. Cyprus also announced its intention to open a Trade Centre in Mumbai, a move expected to boost exports, generate employment, and strengthen economic ties.





Among the agreements exchanged was the establishment of a Joint Working Group on counter-terrorism, which will advance cooperation in combating terrorism. Another MoU was signed in the field of Diplomatic Training between India’s Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Diplomatic Academy of Cyprus.





Additionally, an MoU was concluded between the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy of Cyprus and India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, focusing on innovation and technology collaboration.





A Technical Arrangement was signed to establish official coordination and cooperation on Search and Rescue matters between the Larnaca Joint Rescue Coordination Center of Cyprus and India’s Ministry of Defence.





This arrangement is expected to enhance operational synergy in maritime safety and disaster response. The two countries also signed an MoU between their respective Ministries of Education, aimed at strengthening cooperation in higher education and research, thereby creating opportunities for Indian students and fostering academic exchanges.





Cultural cooperation was also highlighted, with an MoU signed between the Ministry of Culture of India and the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus for the years 2026 to 2030.





This agreement will promote cultural collaboration, advance archaeological research, and strengthen efforts to combat illicit trafficking of cultural property. The roadmap for defence cooperation outlines joint training, exercises, and activities to bolster national security and deepen defence ties.





The BHISM Cubes gifted to Cyprus contain medicines and equipment for first-line care in emergencies, underscoring India’s commitment to humanitarian assistance.





The establishment of the Cyprus Trade Centre in Mumbai is expected to further enhance bilateral trade and economic relations, contributing to growth and prosperity on both sides.





As India and Cyprus prepare to mark 65 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, the visit of President Christodoulides has injected fresh momentum into the partnership. Officials emphasised that the strengthened ties will not only benefit bilateral relations but also contribute to cooperation within the broader India-European Union framework, reinforcing shared values and strategic interests.





ANI







